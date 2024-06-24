Highlights Aidan O'Connell has the "slight edge" over Minshew in the Raiders' QB battle.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Aidan O'Connell has a "slight edge" over Gardner Minshew in training camp, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

O'Connell started 10 games last season after the Raiders benched Jimmy Garoppolo, but the team still decided to sign Minshew in free agency to a two-year deal worth $25 million. One quarterback has a year of experience with the organization, but another quarterback has $15 million guaranteed.

Based on the contract the Raiders signed Minshew to, it would be expected that he would come in for the starting job entering the 2024 season. According to Fowler's report, it looks like O'Connell is currently operating as the QB1. Nonetheless, it appears there's a true QB battle in Las Vegas heading into this season.

Comparing Minshew to O'Connell

Both QBs performed at similar levels in 2023, despite different situations

Neither Minshew nor O'Connell performed at a high enough level in 2023 to expect one of these QBs to be so far ahead of the other, but it is interesting that the Raiders paid Minshew a good chunk of money and are already considered slightly behind O'Connell. It's still early in training camp, but it will be interesting to see his battle take place up until September.

Gardner Minshew vs. Aidan O'Connell 2023 Stats Player Passing Yards Total TDs Completion percentage Games Started Gardner Minshew - IND 3,305 18 62.2% 13 Aidan O'Connell - LV 2,218 13 62.1% 10

Considering Minshew started an additional three games, these statistics are really close. They're nearly identical in completion percentage and passing touchdowns attempted. Both quarterbacks operated with talented wide receivers, with Minshew throwing to Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, while O'Connell was and will still be throwing to Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers.

Knowing how both QBs performed in 2023, it begs the question, who should be the Raiders starting QB in 2024?

Who Should Be the Raiders' Starting QB?

O'Connell's growing pains are worth the potential of a franchise QB

While the players' performance in 2023 was similar, the possibilities are very different. Minshew is heading into his sixth NFL season, with the Raiders being the fourth team he will have played for in six seasons. Minshew could be a high-quality backup who can also be a bridge QB, but he doesn't give you much potential as the starting quarterback.

2023 was only the beginning for O'Connell, drafted as a fourth-round pick out of Purdue. The expectation is that he will only get better with more experience, and a full offseason taking snaps as the QB1.

O'Connell was productive at Purdue, finishing his college career with 9,219 passing yards and 65 passing touchdowns. His floor is lower than Minshew's, but starting O'Connell gives the Raiders an opportunity to see if he could become the franchise's starting quarterback long-term.

Ultimately, O'Connell's potential and experience on the team should be enough to give him the Raiders' starting quarterback job in 2024.

