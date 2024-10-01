Ailin Perez definitely gave UFC fans a reason to remember her name in Paris on Saturday night. The 29-year-old was in the French capital to take on Daria Zheleznyakova in a preliminary clash, and caused controversy before they even got to the Octagon.

A day after missing the bantamweight limit by 0.5 pounds, causing her fight against Russian Zheleznyakova to be changed to a catchweight bout at 136.5lbs, Perez destroyed her opponent with a powerful wrestling and submission game en route to a first-round finish. Perez's second submission win brought her record to 11-2, and she's now won her last four fights. On the other hand, Zheleznyakova suffered her second-ever defeat in her sophomore effort in the UFC, moving her to 9-2.

Known for her signature twerking dances after victories, Perez kept with the tradition she began before coming to the UFC. She performed the move over her downed opponent, and continued as Zheleznyakova got to her feet, even going so far as to adjust the angle, so her bottom was really in the face of her latest victim, proper taunting her opponent in the aftermath of her win.

Perez Causes Controversy at UFC Paris

Plenty weren't pleased with her celebrations, or her failing to make weight

UFC journalist Ariel Helwani criticised the twerk celebration, posting on X: "The level of disrespect. My word."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Ailin Perez now has a professional MMA record of 11-2 after UFC Paris.

Perez then herself responded: "My friend @ariel helwani, Darya said some very disrespectful things about me before the fight, so I had to do it. I would love to tell you more about it on your NEW show #AilinNurmagomedov."

Despite the victory and celebration, Perez forfeited 20 percent of her purse after missing weight on Friday. She underwent a brutal weight cut to make 135lbs for Saturday's event, and the effects were glaring when she took to the scales. She appeared nervous and shaky as she stepped up onto the platform.

After the bout, she took to social media to address her post-fight antics, posting on her Instagram: "I Khabib'd the Russian and then twerked on her," alongside a string of pictures from the bout.

Video: Ailin Perez Struggling to Make Weight

Twerking has become a signature for Perez, but doing that to an opponent who agreed to go forward with your fight after you missed weight is quite a choice. At least one fighter also enjoyed seeing Perez struggle with her weight, as Tracy Cortez mocked her on X after Perez criticised Cortez for cutting her hair to make weight for a fight in July against Rose Namajunas.

Cortez wrote on X: "The @onlyfans will help you with that 20% deduction," accompanied by four emojis; three crying with laughter and one wink. This was in response to Perez mocking Cortez for the hair clipping. Perez criticised the ultimately successful move online, writing: “Wow [Tracy Cortez] you really had to cut your hair to make weight. You were gifted an amazing opportunity to be a main event versus a former UFC champ, and you barely made it. LOL.”

Ailin Perez's professional MMA record (as of 01/10/24) 13 fights 11 wins 2 defeats By knockout 4 0 By submission 2 1 By decision 5 0 By disqualification 0 1

Perez went on to challenge Cortez after her victory (and twerk) over Zheleznyakova: "Hey [Tracy Cortez], if you want to fight, let’s do it. You fought at 135 before. I’ll even make weight this time for you, I promise, or you scared and are going to block me like you do your replies on X.”