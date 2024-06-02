Highlights Ailin Perez delivered a jaw-dropping spinning back-fist at UFC 302.

The move stunned all who watched it as the shot sounded worse than it even looked, and it looked horrific.

Perez defeated Joselyn Edwards by decision, with scores of 30-27 and 29-28 (x2) Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ailin Perez may have won her UFC 302 women's bantamweight bout against Joselyne Edwards by decision, with scores of 30-27 and 29-28 (x2), but the highlight-reel moment of the night was a spinning back-fist that was so nasty it made the commentary team sit up and take notice Saturday at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

UFC 302 was a pay-per-view event broadcast on ESPN, with a main event between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and the challenger Dustin Poirier, featuring other matches involving Sean Strickland against Paulo Costa, and Kevin Holland vs Michal Oleksiejczuk, among other matches.

Despite taking place early on in the card, Perez's back-fist may be an enduring moment from the night.

Perez Smacked Edwards so Hard it Sounded Nasty

The Argentine fighter showed the reason spinning back-fists can be such a good weapon in MMA

After having found the perfect striking range thanks to her distance management, Perez pivoted onto her front foot, span around with the back-fist parallel to the ground at shoulder level and then BANG! she caught Edward flush on the skull. The shot, inarguably the finest on all of the preliminary fights at UFC 302, was so impeccably placed that it not only dropped Edwards to the floor, dazing her momentarily, but produced one of the gnarliest sounds one can hear at a fight event.

Watch the spinning back-fist right here:

The knockdown came in the second round, a clear round for Perez to add to her edge in the first, before closing the show in the third, landing a total of 68 strikes from 91 thrown throughout the match as a whole.

Perez Won by Decision

The bantamweight fighter is enjoying a winning run

Victory for Perez at the UFC 302 event advanced her pro MMA record to 10 wins (four knockouts and one submission) against two losses, marking three fights in a row now that have yielded victories. Since a loss by rear-naked choke against Stephanie Egger in her first UFC fight in 2022, Perez has embarked on three successive wins over Ashley Evans-Smith and Lucie Pudilova in 2023, and now Edwards in 2024.

The women's bantamweight bout was only the second fight of the night, after Andre Lima's 130-pound catchweight victory over Mitch Raposo, and before Mickey Gall's welterweight war with Bassil Hafez, which the latter won by unanimous decision.

