Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles could depart in the summer, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old doesn't seem to have a future at the Emirates Stadium after struggling to play regularly out on loan.

Arsenal news - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles, who is earning £68k-a-week at Arsenal, has spent this season on loan at relegation-threatened Southampton.

It's not been the most successful loan spell for the England international, who has started just 11 Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref.

Struggling to find his best position has been a major issue throughout his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Maitland-Niles has played all across the defence, as well as in central midfield and out wide.

The Saints loanee has had to compete with Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse in midfield, as well as Kyle Walker-Peters at right-back, so game time was always going to be hard to come by on the south coast.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken about the future of Maitland-Niles, saying: "It’s a player with incredible versatility that has played in many position. For different reasons, some personal, some professional, he had to move around a lot. At the end of the season we will sit down and decide what is the best thing for everyone to do to move forward."

What has Brown said about Maitland-Niles?

Brown has suggested that Maitland-Niles is likely to leave Arsenal, with his exit now a 'long time coming'.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He'd probably be a starter at most of the teams in the bottom half of the Premier League. I think he'd be happy to do that. So, I think it's a parting of ways that's been a long time coming and probably needs to happen for both parties really."

How has Maitland-Niles performed this season?

As mentioned, Maitland-Niles has struggled to cement a regular place in the Saints side.

The Goodmayes-born versatile player has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.72 in the Premier League this campaign, ranking him 13th in the Southampton squad.

Maitland-Niles has shown impressive defensive work during his time at St Mary's, averaging 2.2 tackles per game, with only Mohammed Salisu the only player to manage more this season, as per WhoScored.

If the Saints are relegated from the Premier League and some of their key players, including Lavia and Ward-Prowse, leave the club, Maitland-Niles could find himself receiving more game time, therefore helping his development.