Everton are now unlikely to make a move for free-agent Ainsley Maitland-Niles at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sean Dyche and his recruitment team need reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Everton transfer news - Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Maitland-Niles is now a free agent after leaving Arsenal following the expiration of his contract.

The England international spent the last campaign on loan at Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship.

Now, it's understood that Everton are one of several Premier League clubs who are keeping an eye on Maitland-Niles during the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside club's financial problems have been well documented in the media, so it's no surprise to see them targeting a player available on a free transfer.

During his time at Southampton, Maitland-Niles was labelled 'fantastic' by former player Dean Hammond, but it was a difficult period for the 25-year-old.

Maitland-Niles started just 13 Premier League games for the Saints, as per FBref, and couldn't help prevent the south coast club from finishing bottom of the table.

The move to Southampton didn't work out for the former West Bromwich Albion loanee, and it's now time at the age of 25 for him to settle down and find a club where he can play regularly.

What has Brown said about Maitland-Niles?

Brown has suggested that he doesn't see Maitland-Niles fitting into the Everton midfield, so a transfer to Goodison Park seems unlikely at this stage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I don't really see a place for him in the Everton midfield, so I struggle to see why this one is viable or why Everton would push it too hard really. I think it's unlikely that Maitland-Miles ends up at Goodison Park."

Would Maitland-Niles be a smart signing for Everton?

In terms of ability, the Goodmayes-born midfielder is hardly going to break into Dyche's starting 11 on a regular basis.

Last season in the Premier League, Maitland-Niles averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.67, ranking him 15th in the Southampton squad.

Considering the Saints were the worst-performing side in England's top flight, it was a disappointing campaign for him.

However, Maitland-Niles' versatility could make him a useful squad option for the Toffees.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Arsenal player has featured in seven different positions throughout his career.

Maitland-Niles previously admitted that he wants to play in a central midfield role, and with Tom Davies leaving the club this summer, Everton might need to find a midfielder.

What position do Everton need to prioritise in the summer?

Considering how poorly they performed last season for the second year in a row, you could make an argument for multiple positions needing reinforcements.

However, a striker has to be a priority for the Toffees.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Neal Maupay, and Ellis Simms, Everton's three main forward options, only scored four goals between them in all competitions, as per the BBC.

Maitland-Niles might not be a vital signing in terms of midfield, but he could help with squad depth considering his versatility.