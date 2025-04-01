Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another example of Arsenal's Hale End Academy producing some fine footballers. Currenlty in north London, Mikel Arteta has the youth system to thank as he regularly benefits from the quality of Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

Before those familiar names broke into the first team, Maitland-Niles was part of a generation of talented young Gunners who made the step up from youth football to senior action. Emerging at a similar time as the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, the trio may not quite have had the same superstar potential as Saka, Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri, but they each look set for respectable careers at a high level.

Maitland-Niles actually started the FA Cup final in 2020 (ahead of Bukayo Saka at left-wingback) – helping Arteta win his only major trophy as manager – but that was his peak in an Arsenal shirt. He spent time on loan at West Brom, Roma and Southampton before eventually leaving on a free when his contract expired in 2023. He ended up at Lyon as has really started to find himself in recent times.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles Has Initial Struggles In France

Finds form after settling as a fullback