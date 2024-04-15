Highlights Ainsley Maitland-Niles displayed composure with a top-notch penalty kick to secure Lyon's comeback win against Brest in Ligue 1.

Lyon fought back from 3-1 down to tie the game, then Maitland-Niles calmly converted the winning penalty in injury time.

The former Arsenal player joined Lyon last summer on a free transfer and has had a solid debut season in France.

Former Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles showed why he's one of the world's coldest penalty-takers with his ice-cold spot kick in the 106th minute that saw Lyon overcome Brest 4-3 in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The two sides engaged in an incredible contest, and it looked as though Brest were going to secure the victory and move one step closer to landing Champions League football, but the former Ligue 1 champions came from behind to pull off an epic comeback.

They did so in style too, after they were awarded a penalty in the dying stages of the game and the former Gunner Maitland-Niles stepped up to convert from the spot. With the game all but wrapped up, and so much on the line, taking a penalty at that stage of the game should be one of the most nerve-wracking and intense tasks a footballer can have to do, but you wouldn't know that from watching the Englishman.

Maitland-Niles Showed Great Composure

He smashed it into the top left corner with ease

After going 1-0 up early, Lyon let their lead slip and found themselves 3-1 down in the 68th minute. Facing a Brest side that has impressed this season and currently sit second, that could have been all she wrote, but it wasn't. Instead, Pierre Sage's team fought back ferociously and clawed back to even footing by the 80th minute. They weren't finished there, though, as they were awarded a penalty deep into injury time and handed the chance to win the game. Up stepped Maitland-Niles who ignored the tactics of goalkeeper Marco Bizot in the Brest goal and essentially strolled up to the ball before he fired it home.

It was a superb penalty and was a moment that takes a serious amount of composure, but it's nothing new from the former Arsenal man. Maitland-Niles has earned a reputation for his incredible form from the penalty spot and this compilation of his spot kicks throughout his career proves why.

Maitland-Niles Joined Lyon Last Summer

He's had a solid first season in France

Anyone familiar with Maitland-Niles will likely associate him with his time at Arsenal. He came through the club's youth ranks and spent his entire career with them up until last summer. Aside from a few loan spells out at teams such as Southampton, he'd always been a Gunner, but left in 2023, joining Lyon on a free transfer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ainsley Maitland-Niles has four G/A this season for Lyon

The move offered little risk to the French side, but he's had a fine debut campaign with them so far. It got off to a slow start, with Lyon struggling in the league and the defender playing just five of their first 15 games. As the year has progressed, though, he's forced his way into the team and their fortunes have improved as a result. After winning just two of their first 15 games, they've won 10 of their next 14 since the Arsenal man came into the team. That's hardly a coincidence.