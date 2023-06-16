When an academy graduate is released from a club, it's always a disappointing moment, but it also gives fans the chance to reminisce. And that's been exactly the case for Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Arsenal.

The 25-year-old never really grasped hold of an opportunity at Emirates Stadium, in the first-team that is anyway, having played in both midfield and the back line as a right-back.

After a difficult loan spell at Southampton last season, in which the Saints suffered the heartbreak of relegation, Maitland-Niles will be on the hunt for his next move this summer.

Maitland-Niles becomes a free agent

Maitland-Niles also enjoyed loan moves at AS Roma under Jose Mourinho, where he picked up a Europa Conference League win - becoming one of the first players to win the competition, while also spending time on loan at West Bromwich Albion, before a Southampton move.

In total, the midfielder made 132 appearances for Arsenal, scoring three goals and assisting a further eight in a frustrating spell at the club.

It was in penalty shootouts that Maitland-Niles impressed the most, however, with his composed and rather unique technique often impressing many Arsenal fans.

Maitland-Niles knows how to take a penalty

Taking to Twitter after the news of Maitland-Niles' release, Arsenal fan account @scrapytweets posted a compilation of the academy graduate's best penalties.

The technique, as you can see, is clearly calm and collected, though, it must be said, this would not have helped the countless fans hiding behind every sofa available as he steps up.

At the club since 2014, Maitland-Niles' goodbye was always going to be a difficult one. Ultimately, with no place in Mikel Arteta's plans, it was the right call, but that doesn't end the sentiment of the departure.

He wasn't the only player to face the cut in both the men's and women's side, however, as 12 other players were released.

The list in full is as follows: Zach Awe, Joel Ideho, George Lewis, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Matt Smith, Tom Smith, Kaleel Green, Alexandar Kovacevic, Tino Quamina, Mathaeus Roberts, Mana Iwabuchi, Rafaelle Souza, Fran Stenson.