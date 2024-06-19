Highlights Airbnb prices in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft are extravagant.

A three-bedroom home near Lambeau offers for $17,900 per night.

Prices of rentals range from $500 to $20,000 per night near the event site.

You won't believe the prices being charged for Airbnbs in Green Bay for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Sure, you might expect prices to soar whenever a popular event is being held in any city, and perhaps a bit more if it's a smaller city with less hotel/short-term rental capacity. But the numbers here are eye-popping.

For example, there's a three-bedroom home across Lombardi Avenue from Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers and the 2025 NFL Draft, that has an asking price of $17,900 per night from April 24-26, the scheduled dates of the draft. The home can accommodate up to 10 people.

Rental Homes Won't Be Cheap During the Draft

Especially if you want to be close to the event.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Press Gazette does the math—a week's stay from April 20-27 next year will cost $125,000, plus another $200 for a cleaning fee, plus $17,675 in service fees. So, in total, you'd plunk down $142,875—and that doesn't even include taxes.

To be fair, this house isn't just any house—it's known as the "Ron Wolf's Hall of Fame Clubhouse" and the operators set such a high price in order to get people talking, as Paul Belschner, one of the owners, told the Gazette:

We're visible now and sparking conversations. There's a lot of expensive (properties) out there, but no one with a location as coveted as ours.

Even if that house is an outlier, it's probably not that much of one. Just about every local hotel room is already booked for the draft. So, anyone who plans to attend the event will have to use Airbnb or VRBO if they want to stay within a 30-minute drive of the event site.

It's also worth noting that any rental owners who try to ask a huge price might not get it. It's entirely possible that draft visitors won't go for such exorbitant prices. Michael Friedman, CEO of Simple Life Rentals, a company that manages vacation rentals, both those that it owns and those owned by others, warned against overly aggressive pricing:

You have to be realistic about pricing and income.

Still, the Press Gazette searched for available rentals for the draft and found about 200 properties already listed. The search parameters were for the day before the event begins until the day after it ends. That list extended to 250 properties when the search was widened for the entire draft week.

The outlet also found that there were fewer than 50 listings in the Green Bay area for under $1,000 a night, and only a handful were close enough to the stadium to be within walking distance. Some were RV campers, some were studio apartments, and one was a spare room in an occupied home.

The prices do fall as one gets further from Lambeau, but some of the rates are still over $500 a night. The lowest rate listed in the article was just under $300 a night.

Oh, and that "Ron Wolf's Hall of Fame Clubhouse"? It's not alone when it comes to high prices. Renting an entire home near Lambeau will be $1,800 to $20,000 per night or $12,600 to $140,000 for the week.

Prices might change as we get closer to the draft, and some of those insanely high prices may be negotiable. That's the case for the Clubhouse, according to Belschner:

We want to achieve something that’s really amazing on behalf of a lot of stakeholders: Ourselves, our business partners, our friends, our families, our not-for-profit partners. We've had fruitful discussions about how to achieve the highest and best impact that we can with this once-in-a-lifetime event.

If this keeps up, hosting the NFL Draft will quickly become one of the most lucrative opportunities for cities with pro franchises.

