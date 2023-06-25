British rapper Aitch has appeared to accidentally ruin Manchester United's kit launch for next season after he was spotted wearing what appeared to be the club's new home shirt on stage at Glastonbury.

United said in a statement that the official unveiling of their new home kit would be on Tuesday, June 27th, but it seems some fans, including Aitch, have been gifted the brand-new strip early.

Aitch, who is a renowned United fan, has worked with the club on kit reveals before, but this one evidently wasn't sanctioned by the club.

What does the new kit look like?

The new kit does not appear drastically different to last year's, though there are a few changes.

Gone is the white collar that was prominent on the 2022/23 home shirt and in its place is a navy neckline.

The team's shirt sponsor - TeamViewer, is also printed significantly larger than last year.

VIDEO: Aitch shows off new Man United kit

Aitch's history with Man United

Aitch has made no secret of his love for United and even joked that security should remove a fan during his set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury because he was wearing a Manchester City top.

In 2019, he helped unveil the new Man United away kit and even wrote a song to help celebrate the launch.

Who will United sign this summer?

There's not just uncertainty when it comes to United's kits. Indeed, their transfer strategy so far this summer has confused a number of fans.

The future of David de Gea remains in doubt and Andre Onana looks to be the first choice replacement.

The Inter goalkeeper was mightily impressive in the Champions League last season and has been praised for his distribution skills – something that De Gea has often struggled to master.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's Mason Mount has been linked with a move to the club but United's most recent £55m bid was rejected by the Blues.

Mount endured a tough time at Chelsea last year but could flourish under Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old is more than capable of playing as a deep number eight and could slot right into United's midfield, alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro.