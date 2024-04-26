Highlights A.J. Brown signed a 3-year, $96M extension, becoming the highest-paid WR in guarantees and average annual value.

Brown's production on the field justifies the contract, as he has excelled since joining the Eagles with record-breaking performances.

The Eagles have prioritized their wide receivers, securing both Brown and DeVonta Smith with lucrative extensions for the future success.

Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles, took a little thunder from the NFL Draft last night by announcing a massive contract extension for wide receiver A.J. Brown.

The contract extension is three years for $96 million with $84 million guaranteed. This massive deal now makes Brown the highest paid wide receiver based on guaranteed money and based on the average annual value of the contract.

With Brown's new deal, he has surpassed Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions as the highest paid wide receiver in those two categories and now ranks fifth on the list based on total value, behind Davante Adams, St. Brown, Tyreek Hill, and Amari Cooper.

When looking at average annual value alone, Brown is making a full $2 million more a year than St. Brown and is guaranteed a whopping $7 million more.

A.J. Brown's Value on the Field

Brown ignited the Philly offense

Brown was acquired by the Eagles via a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Once he arrived in Philly, Brown seemed to be a perfect fit to take on the role of the big bodied, tough wide-out. In his first game as an Eagle, he set the franchise record for most receiving yards in a player’s debut, finishing with 10 receptions and 155 yards against the Lions in Week 1.

A.J. Brown's Stats With Eagles Stat 2022 2023 Receptions 88 106 Yards 1,496 1,456 Touchdowns 11 7

Since then, he has been a major component of the Eagles' offense and has simply made the team better. His production has been stellar and in Brown's two seasons in Philly, he has earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as well as Pro Bowl accolades in both seasons. Brown's value on the field matches the contract extension that was agreed upon with the Eagles on Thursday.

Eagles' Wide Receivers Getting Paid

DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown locked up for three more years

The news of Brown's contract extension comes after the news earlier this month of teammate, DeVonta Smith's three-year contract extension for $75 million with $51 million of that guaranteed. The Eagles have definitely shown that they value their wide receiver duo of Brown and Smith and that they prioritize taking care of their players financially.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Even with A.J. Brown's arrival in Philly, DeVonta Smith has had two straight 1000+ yard seasons.

For the foreseeable future, they will have both of these wide receivers as weapons for Jalen Hurts in Philly as they continue to make a push to return to the Super Bowl. This upcoming season will be a big one for the team as Nick Sirianni's on the hot seat due to the disastrous end to the season last year.

With new coordinators and signing this pair of star receivers going into the season, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for the Eagles in 2024.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contract information is courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.