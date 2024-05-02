Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles are set at wide receiver after locking up A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown focused on putting in the work and proving he’s worth his lucrative contract extension.

Brown wants to conclude his career as an Eagle, but envisions playing beyond 2026.

The Philadelphia Eagles locked up their dynamic wide receiver duo of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown with lucrative extensions.

Smith, entering his fourth season, signed for three years and $75 million. Days later, the Eagles inked Brown to a three-year, $96 million extension that ties the pair together for the foreseeable future.

Brown consistently expressed to the gathered media his desire to put in the work necessary to justify his contract. He mentioned on multiple occasions during his press conference his intention to prove his worth on the field and make a commitment to the day-to-day grind that put him in position for the extension in the first place.

I want to prove it. It's a blessing I can say, but we don't play on paper. And no one cares what's in the bank account when you step between the lines.

The Brown-Eagles marriage coincides with an overwhelming degree of success, last season’s second-half slide notwithstanding. Brown and Smith give quarterback Jalen Hurts two premier pass-catchers on the perimeter, both of whom are capable of winning on all three levels of the field.

A.J. Brown Aims to Retire An Eagle: “It Feels Right”

Brown has been climbing up the Eagles' all-time receiving ranks

The threat the Smith-Brown duo presents will allow other Eagles playmakers such as tight end Dallas Goedert and newly signed running back Saquon Barkley to make game-tilting plays as well. And not to mention what they create for Hurts as a runner.

Age isn’t an issue for the Eagles’ skill position stalwarts, particularly their stud lead receivers. Brown, 26, and Smith, 25, are still squarely in the prime of their careers and positioned to help carry the Eagles to another Super Bowl appearance. And if the next few seasons go as planned, Brown may get his wish to retire as an Eagle.

But it's not just about what Brown expects from himself. Brown goes on to speak about the heights that both he and Smith can reach together as they feed and play off of one another:

Time will tell what’s in store three years from now when Brown’s deal is up, but if he delivers anything close to what he’s produced across his first two years in Philadelphia, he will put himself on the short list of the best pass-catchers in Philadelphia Eagles history.

Philadelphia Eagles All-time Receiving Leaders Player Pos. Start Games Receptions Yards TD Harold Carmichael WR 1971 180 589 8,978 79 Pete Retzlaff TE 1956 132 452 7,412 47 DeSean Jackson WR 2008 95 379 6,512 35 Mike Quick WR 1982 101 363 6,464 61 Zach Ertz TE 2013 123 868 6,267 38 A.J. Brown WR 2022 34 194 2,952 18

It’s a good thing Brown is committed to putting in the work because he has plenty of it cut out for him if he’s going to climb the Eagles' all-time receiving leaderboard. He’s off to a stellar start and three more (mostly) healthy seasons will place him among the thick of the organization's all-time greats.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith combined for 51.4% of the Eagles' targets in 2023 and 55.6% of their targets in 2022. The pair also represented over 62 percent of the Eagles' passing yards in 2023.

Brown was certain to emphasize that this is just another chapter in his NFL novel, but acknowledges that retiring an Eagle would serve as a storybook ending.

I'm not saying (this contract is) the end — I'm not ready for it to be over with — but that's the goal. I think my career took off when I got here. Went to another level. It feels right. My family's right. My girl's starting school again here. Kids here. I got teammates, their kids. I want them to grow up together.

