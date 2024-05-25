Highlights AJ Brown's rigorous boxing training hints at his excellent shape for the upcoming season.

Brown, a key player for the Eagles, aims to maintain top performance levels for his team's success.

Despite past accomplishments, Brown is seeking a Super Bowl win and looks to top league-wide accolades.

A new training routine for one of the NFL’s best wide receivers has caught the eyes of fans. AJ Brown, star pass-catcher for the Philadelphia Eagles, recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, with the caption “13 rounds.”

With a punching bag seen on the left side of the workout room, he appears to be suggesting he had just completed 13 rounds of boxing. He isn’t the first NFC East star to adopt this training style over the off-season, but regardless of the activity, Brown appears to be in fantastic shape.

Brown has had no problem dominating since arriving in Philadelphia, but it can’t hurt to see your star wideout in great condition. The photo is reminiscent of an image of Brown’s college teammate, DK Metcalf, who went viral in 2019 for his incredible form.

After a disappointing end to last season for the Eagles, they’ll aim to bounce back in their attempt to return to the Super Bowl. If they hope to topple their NFC contenders, Brown will need to continue performing at a high level.

Brown’s NFL Career By The Numbers

In both Tennessee and Philadelphia, Brown has found success

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Brown was selected with the 51st overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Tennessee Titans. He didn’t take long to make an impact, posting over 1,000 yards in his rookie season. Brown established himself as a lethal weapon, and continued to be just that through his time in Tennessee.

After failing to agree to a new deal, the Titans sent Brown to the Eagles in exchange for picks 18 and 101 in the 2022 draft. Paired with quarterback Jalen Hurts, Brown has reached new heights in his career.

AJ Brown's Stats by Year Year Team Targets Receptions Receiving Yards TDs 2019 TEN 84 52 1,051 8 2020 TEN 106 70 1,075 11 2021 TEN 105 63 869 5 2022 PHI 145 88 1,496 11 2023 PHI 158 106 1,456 7

Brown has been named an All-Pro each of the last two seasons, and has totaled three pro bowl appearances. He’s a consensus top 10 receiver in the league, and remains the focal point of Philadelphia's passing game. This was made clear when they signed him to a massive three-year, $96 million extension this off-season.

With the first-round selection they received in the trade, the Titans selected wide receiver Treylon Burks out of Arkansas. Many believed Burks to be a similar prospect to Brown, making him an immediate replacement.

It hasn’t panned out yet though, as Burks has struggled to find his footing in the NFL. Tennessee’s receiver room has been built up with other veteran talent, but the Brown trade is still widely criticized. The Titans have struggled over the last two years, feeding the idea that they might have made the wrong choice.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: AJ Brown’s team has made the playoffs in each of his five NFL seasons. Since trading Brown away in 2022, the Titans have yet to make the playoffs.

Brown’s Future Outlook With The Eagles

In year six, Brown will look to finally capture elusive titles

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his continued success, a number of accomplishments have evaded Brown thus far. The most prominent of these is a Super Bowl, which Brown was on the losing side of two years ago. He’s found himself in the playoffs time and time again, but is still looking to secure his first ring.

As for individual accomplishments, Brown has yet to lead the league in any major receiving stat in a single season. It obviously doesn’t mean as much as team success, but Brown is more than capable of leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, or receiving touchdowns.

Brown has made a bit of news this offseason, as rumors were swirling in Philadelphia that Brown was looking to leave Philly and that there was friction between him and Jalen Hurts. Brown went on 94.1 WIP in Philly and squashed those rumors:

I think that is BS. I'm not going to get into our relationship on the air...it wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They only started talking about that when we started losing.

Now, Brown will turn his focus to further improving his numbers and proving he is worth the extension he got from the Eagles. Brown has also yet to be named to the All-Pro first-team. This seems like just a matter of time, especially given the fact that he was named to the All-Pro second-team each of the last two years.

Alongside fellow Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith, the Eagles have a pass-catching duo that can take them all the way. With Hurts throwing to them, and plenty of talent throughout the rest of the roster, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Philadelphia return to the Super Bowl after a year away.

As for Brown, his consistency alone suggests we won’t see a fall-off anytime soon. If there were any doubts circulating, his new boxing physique should put them to rest.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.