Highlights A.J. Brown clearly wants to continue playing for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Relationship issues are not the reason behind the team's late 2023 season collapse.

Brown dismisses media rumors and takes responsibility for team performance, looking forward to improving in 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles’ wide receiver A.J. Brown recently made public statements addressing his status with the team as well as his relationship with quarterback Jalen Hurts after a disappointing end to the 2023 season.

The 2022 NFC champions had an outstanding start to the 2023 campaign with a 10-1 record before crashing and burning in the latter half of the season to finish 11-6 overall. While obviously you can’t pin a 180-degree turnaround like this on an individual player, Eagles fans had room for concern due to the slight decline in production from Brown and the overall sideline demeanor of the team’s star players.

Despite the optics of how things ended last season, Brown has made it clear he has no intentions of leaving the city of brotherly love on his own accord.

Related Justin Fields claims he wants to stay in Chicago amid trade rumors The Atlanta Falcons have been discussed as a popular destination in Justin Fields trade rumors, but the Bears' QB wants to stay in Chicago next year.

A.J. Brown wants to stay with the Eagles

Brown made his opinions clear on the 94WIPs’ AfternoonWIPs show.

Brown called into the 94WIP Afternoon show on Friday, opening up on the locker room situation for the first time this offseason. Despite rumors buzzing around sports media, Brown made it clear he is happy where he is in a rather similar statement to Justin Fields' recent comments.

I have no problem. I want to be here, it's as simple as that. I love where I'm at, it's as simple as that... Honestly, like I said the other day, I could have plans but also know it's a business. But I can tell you that I want to be here. That's all I can say.

The Eagles’ season first took a turn for the worst after a 42-19 blowout loss against the San Francisco 49ers in week 13. While Brown did deal with injury issues toward the end of the season which sidelined him for the team’s playoff loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there is still no direct answer as to how a 10-1 team finishes 1-5.

With Eagles fans likely still in search of answers well into the 2024 offseason, Brown cleared up any confusion and shut down any claims that this situation stems from relationship issues within the team.

It's total BS, you know what I'm saying. It wasn't a problem when I was on my six-game streak. They weren't talking about that then, so they only started talking about that when we started losing.

Brown has some valid points considering he still finished in the top 10 of several receiving categories last season.

A.J. Brown 2023 Receiving Stats Stat Brown NFL Rank Receptions 106 8th Receiving Yards 1,456 5th TDs 7 18th Yards Per Target 9.2 29th Success Rate 56.3% 38th 1st Down Receptions 70 4th

Continuing with the theme of shutting down rumors, Brown went on to explain that his frustration on the sideline isn’t caused by a lack of targets, rather, he feels the need to hold teammates accountable and be a leader in the locker room.

I'm the guy that's going to look in the mirror and go challenge everyone else. It was the players not executing and that's what happened. If you look back closely, like Ike said earlier we were playing like the best team in the league. We weren't. We may have had the best record in the league, but we weren't playing like the best team in the league.

Based on Brown’s demeanor throughout this talk show, it’s clear that he appears more frustrated with the rumors and headlines spread by Philadelphia media members than he is with anything going on internally with the team. For example, a decent crowd of Eagles fans are ready to move on from Nick Sirianni after what transpired in 2023, but Brown emphatically shut that down, claiming it’s not on the coaches.

I think the media kind of ran with the coaches like it was the coaches' fault or the coaches didn't prepare us. I never blamed the coaches, and I'm not the person to blame a coach. I'm not trying to blame anyone.

On the bright side, Brown has certainly done his part to dismiss the rumors spreading in the media, which should allow the franchise somewhat of a clean slate as we get near the NFL Draft. With that being said, Brown is set to return to Philadelphia in 2024 and will be looking to turn things around once more and get back to the Eagles’ winning ways.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.