Isaiah Rodgers was out for the entire 2023 NFL season due to violating the league's gambling policy, and was released by the Indianapolis Colts shortly after receiving the suspension following the 2022 campaign.

But last August, the 2020 sixth-round pick signed a one-year, $1.01 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles that would transpire in 2024.

Now fully reinstated, the 26-year-old defensive back has joined the team and made an impression through the early parts of the offseason. Star wideout A.J. Brown even discussed with ESPN that Rodgers' has caught his attention and expects big things from him this season:

For a guy that has not played football for a year, coming back, he looks like he has been playing nonstop... He’s flying around, and he’s going to do special stuff for us this year.

In his last season of play in 2022, Rodgers started nine games for the Colts and provided 34 tackles and three pass deflections. Now, he will look to continue to contribute to the Eagles' secondary as he rejoins the league.

Philadelphia Looks to Turn a New Leaf in the Secondary

The talent is in place for the Eagles pass defense to bounce back

Through the front half of the season in 2023, the Eagles defense was playing well. But as the year went on, injuries and fatigue became noticeable in the secondary, and the ball club started to fall apart as a result. In the end, they gave up more passing yards and passing TDs than any team but the 4-13 Washington Commanders last year.

Because of this, general manager Howie Roseman went into the offseason with an emphasis on improving the secondary.

The signing of Isaiah Rodgers the year before was nice for depth, but the team also went out and made an additional signing this offseason by reuniting with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson on a three-year, $27 million contract to shore up the safety position.

Then, in the 2024 NFL Draft, they continued to invest in pass defense, as the front office selected rookie cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean with their first two picks.

It's safe to say that they took no shortcuts when it came to retooling their defensive backs room, and the hopes are high that Rodgers will be able to contribute to the room in a rotational role in 2024.

Darius Slay likely retains his starting spot, while veteran James Bradberry is now getting reps at safety. How the rest of the room shakes out will come down to the ongoing battle through practices leading up to the season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Eagles' veteran CBs struggled in 2023, as James Bradberry went from allowing a 46% completion rate in 2022 to a 58.9% total in 2023. Darius Slay went from 54.7% to 63.2%.

If Rodgers is playing as well as Brown seems to indicate, then there's a chance we could see him lining up opposite of Slay when the Eagles kick off on September 6th against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

