The Green Bay Packers are coming off a surprising season in which they beat the second-seeded Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs before falling just shy of the Super Bowl runner-up San Francisco 49ers.

Quarterback Jordan Love was most responsible for the team's ability to remain competitive after the departure of Aaron Rodgers, though the entire offensive operation deserves credit after finishing 11th in yards per game (345.5) and 12th in points per game (22.5).

Expectations are rising for the young squad, especially after they swapped out running back Aaron Jones for Josh Jacobs in free agency. Interestingly, they also re-signed backup halfback AJ Dillon, on top of drafting rookie MarShawn Lloyd in the third round.

Dillon spoke about his decision to remain in Green Bay despite waning playing time, citing his family and ties to the community:

“And also, in all honesty, picking up my family and going ahead and moving. I’ve got a 1-year-old son, and obviously I love Green Bay. Take that away from the Packers – no disrespect to the Packers – but Green Bay will be my home after, regardless if I go somewhere else, or I did go somewhere else.”

Dillon signed a one-year, four-year qualifying contract (worth roughly $2.5 million). Though the 26-year-old struggled with his efficiency last year, he remains a valuable asset in head coach Matt LaFleur's system.

Dillon's Role Is Uncertain With Jacobs In Tow

The RB claims he took less money to stay with Green Bay

Dillon barely played in his rookie season, garnering just 48 touches across 11 games as he sat behind Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams.

Over the next three seasons, he had between 200 and 221 touches every year, serving dutifully as the RB2 behind Jones. However, his efficiency has cratered in each subsequent year, going from 5.5 yards per touch as a rookie to a pitiful 4.2 last season.

Those struggles created the need for a bellcow like Josh Jacobs, who won the NFL rushing title in 2022 and led the league in scrimmage yards that year with 2,053. While Jacobs will be the undisputed RB1 next season for the Packers, he too had a down season in 2023, which means that Dillon should at least get a few opportunities to tote the ball every game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Josh Jacobs' former team, the Las Vegas Raiders, struggled mightily with their run game in 2023, ranking 30th in total rushing yards (1,542), 28th in yards per carry (3.7), 27th in 20+ yard runs (7), 29th in rushing 1st down percentage (20.1%).

For his part, Dillon admitted that he chose to come back to Green Bay because he felt confident in his ability to positively impact the only team he's ever known, despite having larger offers in free agency.

“Obviously, money-wise, there was maybe a little more here or a little more there, a little less there. It wasn’t really that big of a deal. It was more so where I felt like I could just be the best, and be the best for the team.

If Jacobs, Dillon, and Lloyd can combine to form an efficient triumvirate at running back, the Packers' offense should be even better in Jordan Love's second season at the helm.

Expectations will be high for Dillon and the Packers in 2024, though they'll be competing in a tough division with the NFC runner-up Detroit Lions and a Chicago Bears team that has rookie sensation Caleb Williams. If Hafley can turn the defense into an asset while Love's ascension continues, the Packers may yet still be the class of the NFC North.

