Summary Anything can happen in the WWE, as proven by the current Road to WrestleMania.

AJ Styles' WWE debut in 2016 perfectly encapsulated the feeling of unpredictability in professional wrestling.

Styles has revealed how his first few WWE appearances left Vince McMahon unimpressed.

The WWE is the land where anything is possible. A feeling perfectly encapsulated on this current Road to WrestleMania, from John Cena's heel turn to Jey Uso's Royal Rumble victory, there is no telling what the WWE have in store. It was this same unpredictability in 2016 that saw WWE produce one of their most jaw-dropping debuts in recent memory.

At 2016's Royal Rumble, as Roman Reigns eliminated Rusev, the WWE Universe was waiting for the third entrant. As the word phenomenal aired on the titantron, it marked the arrival of AJ Styles in the WWE. A move that few saw happening, the legendary debut wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, as Styles revealed how unimpressed he left Vince McMahon.

Styles has enjoyed a successful career for himself in the WWE, as he closes in on a decade with the company. A signing that went against the grain of what Vince McMahon saw in a star, the Phenomenal One's talent was too much to contain. A certified future WWE Hall of Famer, Styles is a two-time World Champion and the 15th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. A CV that stacks up against the best, his debut is ingrained in the minds of the WWE Universe as a joyous moment. However, speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Styles revealed Vince McMahon's disappointment with his start in the company.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin Teases WWE Return for WrestleMania 41 Following Cody Rhodes' beatdown at the Elimination Chamber, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has teased returning to help The American Nightmare.

Styles Reminisces on Vince McMahon's Disappointment

It wasn't the best of starts for Styles

Viewed as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of his era, it is because of this status that his arrival in the WWE raised so many eyebrows. Many of the WWE Universe were fearful of how someone of Styles' size and stature would fare in the land of giants, and it appears that Vince McMahon may have had these same preconceived notions. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Styles revealed that he wasn't originally booked for the Raw after his Rumble debut and how McMahon wasn't impressed with the star.

“Somebody convinced him it would be a good idea if I came to Raw [after the Royal Rumble]. He did not care … he did not like AJ Styles, for whatever reasons … I’m not the tallest guy, I have a southern accent, there’s several things he could hate about AJ Styles."

How Vince McMahon Lit a Fire Under AJ Styles

McMahon wanted more out of the Phenomenal One

Continuing to divulge, Styles went on to discuss how his debut appearance on Raw went. Mentioning how he wasn't performing as the AJ Styles of Japan and TNA, but rather the AJ Styles he thought Vince McMahon wanted, the Phenomenal One revealed that McMahon saw through him.

"I had a match [on the Raw after the Rumble] and I was giving him what I thought he wanted, a babyface, smiling … as I came back he’s like ‘I got a thousand guys that can do what you do’ … he said he wanted to see a pit bull, and it got me excited".