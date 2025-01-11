It has been a while since we last saw AJ Styles take to the WWE ring, and his update during the latest episode of SmackDown was not a positive one.

The two-time WWE World Champion is well-known for his luscious locks of hair, but the fan favourite has attained multiple titles across his 20+ years in wrestling and is regarded as one of the best in the industry. From the IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the New Japan Pro Wrestling circuit, to the RPW British Heavyweight Championship, Styles has travelled the world on his mission to prove himself as one of the greats.

Named as the 'Wrestler of the Decade' for the 2010s by Pro Wrestling Illustrated, 'The Phenomenal One' is held in high regard by wrestling fans, which makes his recent injury update all the more painful.

AJ Styles' Injury & Absence From WWE

No one really knows when we'll see him again