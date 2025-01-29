Summary The French crowd at Backlash 2024 made it a must-visit WWE location.

The arena saw decibel levels as high as 115, making the camera rigs shake.

AJ Styles welcomed with iconic reception, revealing his thoughts on the chants.

Upon the announcement that WWE will be returning to France in 2025, the WWE Universe has already started to reflect on the last time WWE rolled around to France. Hosting Backlash 2024 in Lyon, the event is best remembered for the iconic reception that AJ Styles received. Working in front of deafening chants of support, Styles has revealed his reaction to those "Phenomenal" chants.

The WWE is a moments business, and despite how important the in-ring action is, these moments can't be as huge as they are without the participation of the WWE Universe. Always willing to tell wrestlers when a segment rules or sucks, the French crowd at Backlash brought there all and made France a must-visit location for the WWE.

Styles has experienced a litany of career highlights. One of the greatest professional wrestlers of his generation, the Phenomenal One received his much-deserved flowers at Backlash in 2024. Greeted to an unexpected reaction, the energy in the arena was palpable as Styles opened up on how it felt to perform in front of such a crowd.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: AJ Styles' eight years in the WWE have seen him become a Grand Slam and Triple Crown Champion.

AJ Styles' Reception in France

The Backlash show saw decibel levels of 115

WWE's Backlash event in 2024 was the first time the company had held a PLE in the territory. Having spent the majority of last year performing in locations they'd long avoided, such as Germany and Australia, the one location that remained on all wrestling fans' minds was France. The main event of the show saw Cody Rhodes commit to his first WWE Undisputed Championship defence, doing so against the legendary AJ Styles.

2024 was a career renaissance for Styles, as he found himself back at the levels the WWE Universe expected of him despite his age. Arriving in Lyon for Backlash, it seemed a foregone conclusion that Rhodes would retain, and that would be all she wrote. However, a raucous crowd reception meant Styles was the focal point of the show, as chants caused WWE's cameras to shake under the sheer noise.

Styles Reveals His Thoughts on the Chants

The moment wasn't lost on the Phenomenal One

Quoting the famous French dance song "Il est vraiment phénoménal", Styles' WWE nickname saw him the fortunate receiver of all of France's attention. A moment that he will never forget, Styles spoke to the Metro and revealed just exactly how he felt following that show:

"It was unbelievable, the atmosphere. I mean, you got to see it to believe it, it’s one of those ... that’s why it’s so hard for guys to retire, nights like that. They want to be a part of that, it’s something special".

In love with the French crowds just as much as they are in love with him, Styles took to X not long after the show and told the fans how much that meant to him. Currently on the shelf with an injury, a potential Rumble return could see Styles ready to return for Clash in Paris in August.