Last night, WWE Superstar AJ Styles made his return on SmackDown after months away, and fans were left in utter shock by his remarkable body transformation, returning to the squared circle looking more jacked than ever.

Styles hasn’t been seen on the screen since the 22nd of September, when a match-up with The Bloodline resulted in Styles being stretchered out of the arena with an ankle injury and being rushed to hospital. This came after Styles had announced that he would be forming an alliance with John Cena in their fight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

That would never come to fruition, however, as before he could come out for the signing, images of Styles were circulating showing him collapsed on the floor in the production area surrounded by broken equipment after being attacked by Uso and Sikoa.

Video: AJ Styles injured at the hands of The Bloodline

It was unclear how long it would take for The Phenomenal One to return to the ring with no specific timeline for his recovery. Even less clear was the question of whether he would even return at all. Earlier in the year, he had told reporters that it would be ‘easy’ for him to retire when the time came, as he’d already had a taste of it during time out due to a previous injury.

Then came reports in mid-November that indicated Styles’ return would be a matter of weeks. Finally, doubters were silenced last night when he returned to the ring on SmackDown.

AJ Styles' return to WWE looking JACKED

The Phenomenal One appeared at the end of the show, coming into the ring to save Randy Orton and LA Knight from defeat by The Bloodline members Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

He certainly made an impressive return, taking out the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion with a Phenomenal Forearm, but he wasn’t done there. He then shocked fans by going on to attack fan favourite LA Knight from behind, an action that was met with a resounding echo of boos throughout the arena.

Regardless of how things ended on the night, fans couldn’t stop talking about Styles’ jacked appearance upon his return. They flooded to social media to share their thoughts, with one fan on X writing: “AJ is absolutely jacked!!! We are not ready.”

Another added: “That’s the best he’s ever looked. He is RIPPED.”

His impressive new physique has left many fans excited about what’s to come from the WWE Superstar.

His next appearances have not yet been confirmed, but with his contract signed until the end of 2023, there is plenty more action still to come, and it seems that The Phenomenal One is rearing to go.