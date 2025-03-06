Summary The WWE has produced numerous noteworthy heels and faces over its storied history.

One of those is AJ Styles, a future Hall of Famer, the Phenomenal One is one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever.

Styles has revealed who he believes the top heel in the WWE currently is.

The WWE has been blessed with a litany of talent over the years. Having experienced numerous successful eras over their storied history, each moment in time in the WWE has a WWE Superstar synonymous with that period. Whether it's 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and the Attitude Era or Cody Rhodes and the Record Era, the WWE has never been short of a transcendent face or heel.

Currently enjoying a successful Road to WrestleMania with one of the best rosters they've had in years, the WWE Universe will forever struggle to agree on who's the best WWE Superstar right now. However, it is a question that is easy for AJ Styles, as the Phenomenal One revealed who he believes is the best heel in the WWE.

AJ Styles is a two-time World Champion who arrived in the WWE with one of the most iconic debuts in the company's history. Having been in sports entertainment for nearly a decade, Styles has enjoyed numerous runs as a face and as a heel. Succeeding in both facets, he is highly qualified to pass judgement on the talent levels of the current WWE roster. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Styles revealed why he believes Dominik Mysterio is the top heel in the WWE.

AJ Styles Praises Dominik Mysterio

The Phenomenal One sees greatness in 'Dirty' Dom

From Drew McIntyre to John Cena, the WWE isn't short in the heel department. However, there is one talent who stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to crowd reaction and that is Dominik Mysterio. Consistently on the receiving end of reactions that leave him unable to talk, Styles spoke to Chris Van Vliet about Mysterio's status as WWE's top heel.

“I’d rather see them [WWE Superstars] do well more than myself, oh man, Dominik Mysterio! So good. To see where he was and to see where he is now, easily, in my opinion, top heel. Like, you can’t get heat like he can."

Dominik Mysterio's Ascension to Becoming WWE's Top Heel

The son of Rey Mysterio has made immense progress

'Dirty' Dom enjoyed a slow but steady start to life in the WWE. Arriving as the son of Rey Mysterio and working alongside his father for two years, Mysterio's career took a drastic turn when he turned heel at Clash at the Castle in 2022. Performing a post-match beatdown on Rey and Edge, Dom aligned with the Judgement Day and never looked back.

Going on to become a two-time NXT North American Champion, his work alongside the Judgement Day, most notably Rhea Ripley, sparked some of the loudest crowd reactions in recent memory. Now seen around the arm of Liv Morgan, following a love triangle feud, Mysterio can be found getting booed all over the world whenever his face is on TV.