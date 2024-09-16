Key Takeaways Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have broken numerous records this season.

But A'ja Wilson is about to set the WNBA records for total points and rebounds in a single season.

She's also having a record-setting campaign in other categories, solidifying her already as one of the greatest women's basketball players ever.

The WNBA is having a record-breaking season across the board, and it started as early as the opening month.

May was the league's highest-attended opening month in 26 years and set the all-time record for viewership.

Rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark have surpassed multiple marks. Reese, whose season ended early after a wrist injury, set records for consecutive games with a double-double (15) and single-season rebounding average (13.1), among a slew of others.

Clark has set the records for most assists in a single season, most assists in a single game (19), the fastest player to reach 350 points and 150 assists in a season and several WNBA rookie records with two games left to play.

But neither player has approached the dominance of Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson. The two-time — about to be three-time — league MVP is about to accomplish something only NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, perhaps the most unstoppable player in the game's history, has ever done.

A'ja Wilson Will Set Two Significant WNBA Records

The Aces center will break scoring, rebounding marks

Chamberlain holds the NBA record for most total rebounds in a single season when he pulled down 2,149 in 1960-61. The 1961-62 campaign is when he really ran through the league, though, as he scored the most points ever in a single season with 4,029 and also led the league in rebounding with 2,052.

Reese is about to do something similar; arguably even more remarkable than anything Chamberlain ever accomplished.

The 28-year-old has already broken the record for most points scored in a single season and extended it after scoring 29 in a win against the Connecticut Sun on Sept. 15. She also grabbed nine rebounds in the win, putting her just two shy of tying Reese's single-season record.

Wilson, who's averaging 9.9 rebounds per game this season, should break that record on Sept. 17 against the Seattle Storm .

She's also setting records in several other areas:

The first player in league history to score 1,000 points in a season

Consecutive games scoring in double-digits among all active players (50)

First player in league history with multiple streaks of at least 50 games scoring double-digit points

Extended her single-season record in stocks (steals plus blocks)

Wilson is only 28, and the WNBA is rapidly evolving. She may not reach Chamberlain territory, but by the time her career is over, she should go down as one of the greatest women's basketball players of all time.