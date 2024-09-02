Ajax have reached an agreement with Southampton to sign winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on loan, in a deal that includes an option to buy, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Sulemana started just ten games in the Championship for the Saints last season, failing to score, and has thus been made surplus to requirements by Russell Martin. The south coast side have been looking to move the player on all summer, with a deal only set to materialise after the English transfer window has closed.

It's understood that a switch to the Netherlands is on the cards for Sulemana, with Ajax keen on securing his services if they can sanction an exit for Steven Bergwijn. If the Eredivisie outfit can negotiate a deal with Al-Ittihad for Bergwijn, then a consensus on personal terms is all that is standing in the way of the move for Sulemana coming to fruition.

Ajax Agree Loan Move for Sulemana

There will be a buy option in the deal

Arriving from Rennes in the January 2023 transfer window, Sulemana signed a four-and-a-half year contract at Southampton, with an expectation that he would develop into an exceptional winger at St. Mary's. The Ghanaian has ultimately struggled to live up to his potential thus far, managing just ten starts in the Premier League run-in during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 22-year-old would've expected to kick-on and flourish at Championship level, but Martin often sidelined the wide forward, favouring the likes of Samuel Edozie and Ryan Fraser. With Fraser joining on a permanent deal, as well as attacking players Maxwel Cornet, Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer all arriving on the south coast, Sulemana's role within the Saints ensemble declined even further this summer even though he has been labelled as an "incredible talent" by Russell Martin previously.

It now appears that a solution may have been found for the former Nordsjaelland man, with Romano revealing on X that Ajax have agreed a deal to sign him:

A deal for Bergwijn to join the Saudi-Pro League appears to be progressing quickly, a move which will accelerate Sulemana's switch to Amsterdam. Martin will be delighted to get the Ghana international's purported £40,000 a week contract off the wage bill, and reduce the number of attacking players in his squad.

Sulemana's Chamionship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 0 Assists 3 Key Passes Per 90 1.51 Shots Per 90 1.71 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 5.19

O'Hara Slams Southampton

The pundit described the Saints as 'pathetic'

The increasingly likely departure of Sulemana represents some good news after what has been a difficult start to the season for the newly promoted side. The Saints have lost their opening three Premier League games, with their most recent defeat an emphatic loss at Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Such a start has sparked criticism for Martin's style of play, with former Tottenham player Jamie O'Hara providing a relegation verdict for Southampton and describing them as 'pathetic'. The pundit argued the south coast team's attempts to play out from the back were 'mental', and that 'even Real Madrid' couldn't pull off such moves.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 02/09/2024