Ajax's fans have caused their fixture with Feyenoord to be abandoned after showing their discontent with the position the club find themselves in. Having fallen 3-0 behind in front of their own fans inside the opening 37 minutes, Ajax looked set to remain towards the lower end of the league table.

From four league games prior to the clash with Feyenoord, the 2021/22 Eredivisie champions managed to register only one win along with two draws and a loss. With some key figures from the last couple of years - in the form of Edson Alvarez, Jurrien Timber and Mohammed Kudus - departing the club over the summer, they look to be falling behind even further than already displayed last season.

The club find themselves in the Europa League for the 2023/24 season, after being a regular fixture in the Champions League over the history of the competition. It has been a tough start to life in the dugout at the Johan Cruyff arena for Maurice Steijn, with the manager and his team feeling the full wrath of an angry fan base.

Ajax vs Feyenoord abandoned due to crowd trouble

With the hosts finding themselves 3-0 down against last season's champions, the game was briefly suspended, and the players were instructed to head into the changing rooms due to flares being thrown onto the pitch. This came after the match was initially stopped for six minutes due to objects being thrown.

Once the players returned to the field to resume play, the remainder of the first-half was played out with an extended period of stoppage time totalling nine minutes. The second-half did get underway, before another set of fireworks ended up on the pitch meaning the referee suspended the game.

It is not clear whether Feyenoord will be awarded the victory or if the second-half will be played on a different date. Unfortunately, this was not the end of the story as fans continued to show their anger by breaking into the main entrance of the stadium, causing damage to their own team's ground.

Riot police on horses were then seen trying to disperse the crowd that had gathered outside the stadium, as scenes became worrying. With this not getting complete control of the situation, footage has emerged of police using tear gas in order to get the supporters away from the ground.

Where do Ajax go from here?

There has been unrest within the fan base at the role played in the downfall of the club by Sven Mislintat, who was named as the Director of Football at the club in April 2023. The Mirror have reported that Mislintat is under investigation by his employers due to the controversial nature of the signing of Borna Sosa in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch giants were once seen as being very shrewd and organised in the transfer market, but that reputation has taken a big hit in recent years with big stars leaving the club, only to not be replaced adequately. Results and performances on the pitch have led to the discontent from fans. Ajax will need to get to winning ways, with pressure on Mislintat and Steijn set to grow further until something changes.