Ajax are pursuing a deal to sign Canadian international wingback Tajon Buchanan on loan from Inter Milan, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Ajax is not the only club who wants to sign Buchanan, sources add.

Buchanan, 25, has appeared in only six matches for Inter this season after returning from a broken leg in October. He joined Inter last winter from Club Brugge and has made 16 total appearances for the Italian giants.

The wingback has 43 caps with the Canadian national team, a key piece to their qualification to the 2022 World Cup and remains a focal point on the opposite flank of Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

Buchanan broke through with the New England Revolution in MLS, a key piece to their Supporters' Shield winning season in 2021 before making a $7 million transfer to Club Brugge. The dynamic wide player made 67 appearances with Brugge, winning two league titles. He won the Serie A with Inter in his first half season in Italy as well.

Ajax sit second in the Eredivisie, one point behind leaders PSV.