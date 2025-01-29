Ajax youngster Jorrel Hato has had his say after being spotted in the crowd during Liverpool's 4-1 Premier League win against Ipswich Town on Saturday night. The Netherlands international had been linked with a move to England in previous transfer windows, meaning there was plenty of interest in his presence at the Reds' match.

Arne Slot's side have been firing on all cylinders since his arrival in the summer, topping both the Premier League and Champions League tables while still being active in both domestic cup competitions. Despite the brilliance of the Merseyside-based outfit, there's still been speculation over positions that could be improved in the near future.

Andy Robertson has been a wonderful and reliable option on the left-hand side of the backline since his arrival in 2017, but the Scotland international has made several mistakes this season. Club legend Jamie Carragher has identified left-back as an area where the Reds need reinforcements.

Hato can play in this role but is also an up-and-coming talent in the centre-back position. Virgil van Dijk's future remains uncertain with his contract set to expire in the summer. Even if the Dutchman sticks around for several more seasons, his age means the club will need to start planning for life after the best defender in the Premier League.

Hato Responds to Liverpool Attendance

He was invited by Ryan Gravenberch

Close

Asked about why he spent his game-free weekend at the Premier League table-toppers' match, Hato simply responded that his close friend had invited him: "Ryan Gravenberch invited me to see Liverpool."

With the ongoing speculation and fan excitement, the 18-year-old was then asked whether he had discussions with anyone higher up in the club. To which the young Dutch defender shut down those suggestions: "No, no, I just spoke with Ryan Gravenberch there. The atmosphere? It was top, they played well."

Related When Every Liverpool Player's Contract Expires List of when every Liverpool player's contract is set to expire, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Pressed on whether Liverpool could be a team he 'might like' in the future, he simply responded: "Could be... I don't know." The versatile defender has played 31 times in all competitions this season, picking up three goals and five assists.

Liverpool boss Slot has recently confirmed his club are already working on summer transfers, telling Gary Lineker in a BBC Sport interview: "I do know we're definitely working on strengthening in the summer."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-01-25.