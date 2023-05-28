Steven Berghuis was recorded trying to punch a fan in a shocking video after Ajax’s 3-1 loss to FC Twente.

But reports have since stated that the altercation took place after a racist comment was made towards one of his teammates.

It has been a difficult season for Ajax, with their loss to Twente their fifth in the Eredivisie this campaign.

Having dominated the Dutch league for the last three full seasons, lifting three titles since the 2018/19 campaign, they have been below par this year.

They finished 13 points behind this season’s champions, Feyenoord.

And three losses in their last ten games, including their recent loss to Twente, have seen Ajax drop to third in the table, six points behind second-placed PSV Eindhoven.

Their lowest league finish since the 2008/09 campaign means that they will play in the Europa League next season, having played Champions League football for the previous five years.

Berghuis lashes out after teammate reportedly racially abused

And following their latest defeat, Berghuis was recorded trying to hit someone outside the ground.

The midfielder has made 29 appearances in the league this year, and he came off the bench against his former side FC Twente.

However, he was unable to make an impact and rescue a late win for his current team.

But Berghuis was the centre of attention after the game as Ajax players were getting ready to depart the ground.

There were a group of supporters waiting for the visiting squad outside the team bus, and Berghuis was recorded attempting to hit someone before a security guard then moved in to intervene.

Steven Berghuis tries to punch fan after FC Twent 3-1 Ajax. Credit: Reddit @omkic.

The Netherlands international then backs away towards the bus, continuing to exchange words with the fans on the other side of the metal barrier.

Although the footage does not show what happened before the incident, reports have since emerged that reveal why the altercation took place.

A report from Dutch outlet Tubantia has stated that one anonymous witness heard the fan make a racist statement towards Berghuis’ teammate Brian Brobbey.

Watch the clip for yourselves below.

Video: Berghuis lashes out at fan after FC Twente defeat

What next for Ajax?

With the season now over, Ajax’s attention will turn to next year, where they will hope to reassert themselves in the league.

However, the 36-time Eredivisie winners might be making another change in the dugout, with reports suggesting that current boss Johnny Heitinga could depart the Johan Cruyff Arena before the start of next season.

"We will drive back to Amsterdam, the season is over. I expect that there will be clarity this week," the coach said after the game, as per talkSPORT.

"I still don't know more than what I am telling you now. In the coming week there will be clarity."