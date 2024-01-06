Highlights West Ham United have Akor Adams on their radar for the January transfer window, as they look to bolster their attack.

Despite being well-placed in the league, West Ham are still looking to add to their squad, with a centre-forward deemed a priority.

It comes amid talk about David Moyes signing a contract extension with the Hammers.

West Ham United have Akor Adams on their January transfer window radar, as David Moyes and Co. look to bolster their attack ahead of the second half of the Premier League season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Hammers are expected to be active in the winter market, as they aim to qualify for continental competition once again next season. The reigning Europa Conference League winners are also in the midst of another European campaign, with West Ham looking to go one better and win the Europa League this time around.

And with that in mind, Adams could prove the ideal January addition.

West Ham well placed ahead of January window

It's been somewhat of a mixed season for the Hammers, who have been forced to deal with the expectations that follow a European triumph, while also looking to finish inside the European positions once again this time around. Having been winless in six of their opening 11 Premier League matches, it looked as if all of the success over the last three seasons or so had caught up to West Ham, but in true David Moyes fashion, the tide has since been turned.

That's because the east Londoners sit inside the top six at the halfway mark this season, with their only defeat since mid-November in the league coming away to Fulham. While that performance did highlight some deficiencies in West Ham's at-times stretched squad, on the whole Moyes and Co. will be pleased with where they're at heading into the second half of the campaign.

January dealings expected for West Ham

Despite this, there is still chatter about West Ham adding to their ranks during the January transfer window, with centre-forward a position high up on their list of priorities. The Daily Mail have reported that the capital club would be open to sanctioning sales to first-team players, if it meant they were able to raise funds for a striker this month.

One name on their shortlist is Serhou Guirassy, who continues to attract plenty of attention from top-flight outfits. The VfB Stuttgart star has netted an impressive 19 goals in 16 matches across all competitions so far this season, with a move to the Premier League - be that West Ham or elsewhere - starting to become a possibility.

But should West Ham miss out on the Bundesliga striker, Montpellier's Adams is another player being linked to a move. With seven goals in 17 Ligue 1 matches this term, it's clear to see why the Hammers are tracking his progress, with the view to making a January move for the 6ft 2in goal machine.

While Montpellier remain steadfast in their belief Adams - who has previously been dubbed 'powerful' - isn't for sale this month, Football Insider claims West Ham will push hard to sign the Nigeria youth international, should moves for alternative targets fall through.

When asked about West Ham's plans for the January window, journalist Jones admitted they are pushing to sign a top-quality striker, with a number of different options currently on the table. Pointing towards Adams as one of the more attainable targets on their list, the reliable reporter believes the 23-year-old could prove the perfect blend of experience and potential, making a January signing worthwhile.

On the current situation involving West Ham's search for a new striker, Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT:

“Yeah, definitely, it's a name that keeps cropping up and because of his decent goals record in France this season, I would find it surprising if they weren't keeping an eye on him because they have scouts working extensively in the area of Europe and their job is to uncover exciting transfer targets that might not quite be as firmly on the radar as of other Premier League clubs.”

New contract expected for Moyes at West Ham

One of the reasons West Ham will be so keen to splash the cash in the January window is because it looks as if their uncertainties around their managerial position have been put to bed. Moyes' contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but recent reports now suggest the ex-Manchester United boss is expected to be sticking around for another two-and-a-half years at least.

Speaking after the recent victory against Arsenal, the West Ham boss was confident that a new deal would be agreed upon soon:

“We are getting ready to talk. We will get it done. I don’t see many problems about it (via The Independent)."

It sets West Ham up nicely for the rest of the season, with plenty still to play for both domestically and in Europe for the reigning Europa Conference League winners.