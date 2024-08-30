Chelsea target Ivan Toney looks set to join Al Ahli on Deadline Day, amid news the Saudi club have agreed a £40m deal with Brentford to sign him, according to Sky Sports News.

The England international has been strongly linked with a late move to Stamford Bridge but now appears to be on the move to the Middle East instead.

Toney set to Join Victor Osimhen

Blues could miss out on two strike targets

Earlier this week, it was reported that Chelsea had made a move to sign Toney from their London rivals in a bid to find a 'proven goalscorer'. To that end, they have also been courting Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen, with a Blues delegation in Italy to discuss a late deal - as reported by GIVEMESPORT's Ben Jacobs.

But it now appears both strikers could be heading to the same destination. It was reported on Friday morning that Osimhen is on the verge of a £67.3m move to the Middle East, and Toney now looks set to do the same.

Sky Sports News Reported on Friday morning that an agreement had been reached between Brentford and Al Ahli, with Toney now set to take a medical with Matthias Jaissle's side.