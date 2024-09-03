Al-Ahli star Ivan Toney will pocket up to £135million if he triggers all the bonuses written into his four-year contract after bringing the curtain down on his Brentford career to embark on a fresh challenge in the big-spending Saudi Pro League at King Abdullah Sports City, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having raided the Premier League to land Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy and Riyad Mahrez last year, with the latter joining for £30million from Manchester City, the Middle Eastern outfit succeeded in tempting the striker away from west London as head coach Matthias Jaissle went in search of additional firepower.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was prepared to sanction Toney's departure after he had entered the final months of his £36,000-per-week agreement at the Gtech Community Stadium, and he has secured a significant pay rise by choosing to head overseas for the first time in his career.

Toney Poised to Secure Numerous Bonuses

Striker's deal also includes accommodation and first-class flights

Toney's base salary at Al-Ahli is £16.8million-per-year, according to GMS sources, but he could see his earnings swell to in the region of £135million if he takes the Saudi Pro League by storm and activates all the bonuses written into his deal after signing on the dotted line last week.

The England international walked away from Brentford after a £40million fee was agreed for his services a matter of hours before the transfer window slammed shut for English top flight clubs, and he is looking to play a key role in his new employers challenging for regular silverware.

GMS sources have been informed that Toney's long-term contract covers accommodation during his time in Saudi Arabia, while he also bagged a £2.5million signing-on fee and is in line to secure a loyalty payment worth close to £1.3million after spending six months on Al-Ahli's books.

Ivan Toney's basic salaries at Al-Ahli and Brentford broken down Al-Ahli Brentford Wage per year £16.8m £1.872m Wage per month £1.4m £156,000 Wage per week £323,076 £36,000 Wage per day £46,027 £5,128 Wage per hour £1,917 £213 Wage per minute £32 £3.55 Wage per second £0.53 £0.06

The Jeddah-based outfit are eager for the 28-year-old to replicate the form he enjoyed at Brentford, having got his name on the scoresheet 72 times over the course of 141 appearances for the capital club, and he is already aware that he will be rewarded for goalscoring performances in his new surroundings.

Toney will also be allowed to take 12 first-class flights thanks to the terms negotiated with Al-Ahli, GMS sources have learned, meaning it is not only on the pitch where he is looking to be flying high after taking on the task of competing against the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar for trophies.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ivan Toney left the Premier League having scored 36 goals in 85 appearances, while he also contributed 11 assists in the competition

Toney Will be Rewarded for Saudi Silverware

Trophies and goals will result in marksman bagging further cash

GMS sources have been told that Toney will give his weekly wage a boost every time he finds the back of the net in Al-Ahli's colours, while bonuses will also land in his bank account after every win, team of the week inclusion, breaking into the team of the season, being named player of the campaign and should he finish a term as the top scorer.

The former Newcastle United man's incentivised contract means that he will also be rewarded with further cash if he helps the Royals to Saudi Pro League glory or other pieces of silverware during his time on the club's books, and further payments will come his way for every five goals he scores between 10 and 30 in a season.

Toney's lucrative agreement was signed after GMS first revealed that Al-Ahli's initial proposal was a three-year contract worth in the region of £630,000-per-week, but their opening verbal offer was rejected by Brentford, and they were forced to play the waiting game before getting the deal over the line.

