Al-Ettifaq boss Steven Gerrard is poised to reunite with Michael Beale as he is set to be unveiled as the Saudi Pro League outfit's new assistant manager at EGO Stadium after also working with the Liverpool legend at the likes of Aston Villa and Rangers, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Dammam-based outfit spent in the region of £9million during the summer transfer window, with teenage winger Joao Costa being the most high-profile acquisition thanks to completing a switch from Serie A giants Roma, and they are preparing to oversee a significant alteration in the coaching department.

Gerrard has been at the helm since his appointment in July 2023, having initially rejected Al-Ettifaq's advances, and he is on course to renew ties with Beale in an attempt to guide his charges further away from the relegation zone after finding themselves just four points clear of 16th-placed Al-Feiha.

Beale Ready for Fresh Saudi Arabia Challenge

Former Rangers boss to reunite with Gerrard in Dammam

Beale is on the cusp of completing his return to the dugout as he is set to be announced as the new assistant manager at Al-Ettifaq, according to GMS sources, which will allow him to work alongside Gerrard in the Saudi Pro League after also teaming up in England and Scotland.

The 44-year-old has been seeking a fresh challenge since being sacked by Sunderland in February, where he registered four wins from his 12 matches at the helm, and is on course to head to the Middle East after being approached in the aftermath of Dean Holden and sporting director Mark Allen's departures from the EGO Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Gerrard has retained the full backing of the Al-Ettifaq board despite enduring a difficult start to the season, and he has been given the opportunity to land Beale as he looks to achieve the club's aim of matching last season's sixth place finish in the Saudi Pro League, which was deemed a success behind the scenes.

The former Queens Park Rangers chief has hit out at 'snakes' who have undermined him as a manager, and moving to the Middle East will not be the first time that he has left the United Kingdom for an opportunity as he was the assistant at Brazilian heavyweights Sao Paulo for a six-month spell in 2017.

Beale's frustrations at being criticised for his record in the hot-seat have not stopped Gerrard in his tracks, and GMS sources have learned that he is on track to be unveiled as the newest member of Al-Ettifaq's coaching staff in the coming days as they prepare for a trip to Al-Riyadh on Sunday.

Gerrard Retaining Full Backing of Key Figures

Hierarchy pleased with results on continental stage

GMS sources have been told that Gerrard has retained Al-Ettifaq's full support and they are not entertaining the possibility of wielding the axe as the hierarchy are pleased with the progress being shown, particularly thanks to being top of their group in the AGCFF Gulf Club Champions League.

The 44-year-old led Rangers to Scottish Premiership glory in 2021, which has remained the only piece of silverware he has won during his time in senior management, but the Dammam giants' key decision-makers are optimistic about their future prospects while he remains at the helm.

Al-Ettifaq's key decision-makers are pleased with the results and performances in the AGCFF Gulf Club Champions League, and GMS sources understand the competition has been pinpointed as an opportunity to add to the trophy cabinet for the first time since triumphing in the same tournament in 2006.

GMS sources recently revealed that Gerrard has a strong relationship with head of football Hatim Al-Misehal, who is intent on remaining patient instead of rushing into a knee-jerk decision to part company after a worrying run of form earlier in the campaign, and he is being backed by having the chance to add Beale to his coaching staff.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 20/11/2024