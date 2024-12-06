Al-Hilal chief executive officer Esteve Calzada has described signing Cristiano Ronaldo in time for the Club World Cup as "science fiction" and downplayed the chances of the Portugal star sharing a stage with Lionel Messi, potentially for the last time.

Ronaldo currently plays for Al-Hilal's rivals Al-Nassr and so any move across Riyadh would be controversial. Al-Hilal fans have consistently chanted Lionel Messi's name when coming up against Ronaldo, including in October's 1-1 draw.

However, Ronaldo's £170m-a-season Al-Nassr contract expires next summer and some Saudi Pro League and Ministry of Sport officials do favour a switch to Al-Hilal with the Club World Cup in mind. This would allow Ronaldo to come up against Real Madrid after Al-Hilal were drawn in Group H with the LaLiga champions along with Salzburg and Pachuca.

It remains more likely Ronaldo will simply extend his contract at Nassr until 2026, and talks to do so have already started, as GIVEMESPORT first revealed. Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo is understood to be settled in Saudi Arabia, keen to get to 1,000 career goals for club and country and ultimately make 2026 World Cup selection for Portugal. These two goals are viewed as bigger than moving for the sake of playing at the inaugural Club World Cup.

Ronaldo and Messi could also both feature for their countries at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. To Calzada, this seems a more likely scenario than Ronaldo facing Messi in an Al-Hilal shirt.

"That sounds like science fiction," he said. "Cristiano Ronaldo is not our player so it's difficult to comment on that. He's not a free agent just now, so it's not nice to talk about that."

Salah Remains Priority Target for Al-Hilal

Saudi Pro League giants keeping tabs on Liverpool situation

Even if an opportunity arises to sign Ronaldo, Al-Hilal's top priority is Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah. Manager Jorge Jesus is keen to add a right-winger or forward, and the Egyptian has been a long-standing Saudi target.

Although Salah is yet to agree a Liverpool extension, talks between the parties are described as positive by club sources, even though the 32-year-old said after the 3-2 win at Southampton he was "more out than in". A Liverpool extension remains possible, and the club are hoping for progress before the year is out.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo has a long-standing relationship with Salah and will move if an opportunity presents itself. Yet Emenalo knows it's a waiting game to see how negotiations with Liverpool progress first.

Dealmakers already outlined the financials to Salah in a failed £150m bid from Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2023, so if he does become open to Saudi, the broad financials of a switch are already agreed. Salah would earn a similar wage to Ronaldo, thus becoming one of the best-paid players in the league.

Al-Hilal's participation in the Club World Cup is likely to give them priority over Al-Ittihad, although Calzada refused to be drawn on whether Salah is a target.

"We are not commenting on rumours," he said. "There are many players associated with us, and we have a policy of not commenting. This is not the time to talk about players."

Al-Hilal Expecting Club World Cup Success

Saudi champions set to face Real Madrid in group stage

Calzada might be tight-lipped on transfer targets, but there is no doubt Al-Hilal will recruit with the Club World Cup in mind. Al-Hilal's foreign quota is currently full for Saudi Pro League games, but the Club World Cup will not have player restrictions. And the Saudi Pro League is expected to take FIFA up on a so-called 'exceptional window' between June 1-10, allowing teams to make signings ahead of the Club World Cup.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic – who already has 20 goals this season after scoring 40 last campaign – Bono, Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Malcom, Kalidou Koulibaly and Renan Lodi among their ranks, the reigning Saudi champions will have high hopes despite a difficult yet mouthwatering fixture against Real Madrid to navigate.

Neymar could also be part of their squad if he signs a contract extension ahead of the tournament. Saudi Arabia already caused one big upset by beating eventual champions Argentina in the 2022 World Cup, and Calzada believes Al-Hilal are capable of making their own headlines at the Club World Cup by beating some of the top FIFA-ranked teams.

"Every side will be strong and is excited to play in this tournament. No-one is going to be easy at all," said Calzada, who admits to being "happy" to have avoided his former club Manchester City, who were drawn in Group G with Juventus, 22-time Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca and UAE outfit Al Ain.

"This tournament gives us the opportunity to test our level. We have put together what we believe to be a very strong team. It has been very dominant locally. We are very keen to see what will happen when we play the greatest teams in the world. We plan to come to this tournament with the biggest ambitions."

