Saudi champions Al-Hilal have made Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah their top priority for next summer, GIVEMESPORT understands. Salah's arrival to the Saudi Pro League would be a centrally negotiated deal and any progress now depends on the Egyptian.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo has an excellent and long-standing relationship with Salah, and there is an appreciation that patience is needed. That's because Salah is yet to decide whether he wants to leave Liverpool next summer or extend and Saudi Pro League chiefs want to respect his decision-making process as well as Liverpool.

In summer 2023, a £150m offer for Salah from then Saudi champions Al-Ittihad was rejected in an amicable phone call made to Mike Gordon. And Saudi officials don't feel the need to push further now, given Salah is already aware of the financials on offer.

If Salah chooses to leave Liverpool, the main points of any new negotiation would be over a signing-on fee and start date. The basic wage and bonuses won't differ significantly from the previous Al-Ittihad offer, which was also centrally driven.

Al-Hilal manager Jorge Jesus is keen to add a right-winger or wide forward, meaning Salah fits the profile. And GIVEMESPORT can also reveal that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will take FIFA up on a so-called 'exceptional window' between June 1-10 allowing clubs to strengthen their squads ahead of the Club World Cup.

Salah's potential arrival would also be a huge boost for the Saudi Pro League at large. International television rights are up for re-negotiation in 2025 and if Salah decides to make the switch, there is a realistic chance an Egypt-specific package is created.

The first step, however, is respecting the timeline for making a decision. Saudi officials have been made aware that whatever Salah decides, he will inform Liverpool first. Nothing will be pre-agreed behind Liverpool's back and an extension at Anfield is by no means off the table. He recently set tongues wagging among fans at Anfield with his post on social media following the team's win over Brighton.

Roberto Firmino adopted a similar approach, first speaking to Liverpool, then informing them he was going to leave, before finally engaging with prospective clubs and ultimately joining Al-Ahli in summer 2023.

Ronaldo to Al-Hilal is unlikely

CR7 not interested in Al-Nassr exit

There has been talk Al-Hilal also want to make a sensational swoop to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Riyadh-rivals Al-Nassr, and thus have him join Lionel Messi at the inaugural Club World Cup. This is no doubt a move FIFA would relish, but it is not currently on the cards.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have a fierce rivalry and it would be extremely controversial if Ronaldo switched clubs. Al-Hilal fans have persistently taunted Ronaldo with chants of 'Messi, Messi, Messi' whenever he has missed a goalscoring chance against them, and most importantly Ronaldo has shown no appetite to leave Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's current contract expires in 2025 and it remains likely he'll extend by a year in Saudi, thus putting himself in the mix to participate for Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.

Several Saudi Pro League officials are certainly not against Ronaldo appearing in the Club World Cup, but they are well aware of the outrage changing clubs within Riyadh would cause. That's why central dealmakers are not trying to influence Ronaldo or lean on him to leave Al-Nassr for Al-Hilal.

Ronaldo has not spoken with anyone at Al-Hilal to date, or ever asked to play in the Club World Cup. Al-Nassr will want to settle his future before the year is out to avoid any future surprises or suitors trying to prize him away.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 09/11/2024.