Highlights The Celtics secured a spot in the NBA Finals after sweeping the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Al Horford emphasizes team's hunger for a championship after the Game 4 win over Pacers.

Focus now shifts to seeking 18th banner, awaiting possible return of Kristaps Porzingis from injury.

It has been quite a while since the Boston Celtics got to raise a championship banner to the rafters of TD Garden. 16 years, to be exact.

However, that could come to an end in the next few weeks because the Celtics are heading back to the NBA Finals.

Beating the Indiana Pacers 105-102 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday night, Boston has completed the sweep and will give themselves a full week of rest before taking part in the finals for the 23rd time in franchise history.

According to veteran big man Al Horford, he had only one adjective to describe how the team is feeling about getting back to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three years.

"Starving. We're starving. We can't wait to get started," - Al Horford

Celtics Go Clutch In Final Minutes

Held Indiana scoreless in last 3:30 of game

With the Celtics trailing 102-98 with 3:30 remaining in regulation, it was possible that Indiana would get one against them to force a Game 5 back in Boston.

However, they failed to take advantage of their situation and that allowed the Celtics to take over the momentum for the rest of the game.

The Celtics outscored the Pacers 7-0 in the last 3:30 of the game, making big shots and grabbing huge rebounds down the stretch. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White made the last three shots of the night, while Jrue Holiday grabbed the last offensive rebound to take the remaining seconds off the game clock to secure the series for Boston.

As for Horford, he may not have had 23 points and seven three-pointers like he did in Game 3, but he made significant contributions throughout his minutes of action on the court. He finished with seven points, eight rebounds, five assists, a steal, and a block as he kept Indiana's Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner occupied for several periods on defense.

To finish the series, Horford averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks, and a steal per game. He shot 46.2 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Among the Celtics who are most excited about returning to the NBA Finals, Horford is at the top. He has the third-most playoff games without a championship in NBA history with 181 appearances, only trailing legends John Stockton and Karl Malone. With this year's finals potentially being his last, he is looking forward to getting that highly coveted title in his second attempt.

What's Next For Celtics

Seek 18th banner; first since 2008

The Celtics can now resume where they left off in 2022, when they lost to Golden State in six games. They now have a second chance to get the job with Tatum and Brown as their star duo.

Boston also awaits the availability of key big man Kristaps Porzingis, who is expected to be ready next week after being sidelined since Game 3 of the first round against Miami.

The Celtics await the winner of the Western Conference Finals between Dallas and Minnesota in the NBA Finals, starting on June 6.