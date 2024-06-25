Highlights Al Horford is finally an NBA champion after a long 17-year journey.

Horford's journey included a detour that eventually led him back to Boston.

After a few more bumps along the way, Horford and the Celtics accomplished the ultimate goal in 2024.

After 17 long years, Al Horford can finally call himself an NBA champion. It's been quite the ride for the Boston Celtics center since he arrived in the league as the third overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

The 38-year-old has experienced everything a Hall of Fame basketball career can offer except for that elusive championship that had escaped his grasp several times over. But after persevering and making some sacrifices along the way, Horford finally reached the mountaintop with the team he's had plenty of bittersweet moments with.

The big man has bled green and white for quite some time now. Winning a championship has always been his goal since he first came to Beantown in the summer of 2016, and he has been working toward that ever since.

With the Celtics being playoff mainstays and East contenders year in and year out, it's easy to forget that he wasn't there for a brief time amid Boston's long journey back to the NBA's summit.

With Horford finally reaching his goal, it's a good time to look back on his journey to winning his first NBA championship with the Celtics.

Horford's First Run in Boston

Some close calls and valiant runs, but never a spot in the Finals

After spending the first nine years of his career with the Atlanta Hawks , Horford made the move to join the league's winningest franchise with the goal of bringing the glory days back to Boston. The Celtics had a solid cast led by Isaiah Thomas, who had established himself as an All-Star caliber talent, and a promising rookie in Jaylen Brown.

Thomas' emergence as an MVP candidate and Horford's arrival turned Boston from a middling team into the No. 1 seed in the East in the 2016-17 season. Boston made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals but was stopped in its tracks by the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers .

The following year, the Celtics acquired Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers in exchange for Thomas. They also signed All-Star wing Gordon Hayward in free agency and selected a talented young rookie in Jayson Tatum in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Those offseason additions further boosted the Celtics' confidence that they could compete against the Cavs, who had been to three straight NBA Finals. However, their title hopes quickly turned awry after Hayward broke his leg minutes into their opening-night clash versus Cleveland.

Despite losing Hayward and then Irving late in the season, the Celtics still managed to get the second seed in the East on the backbone of a No. 2-ranked defense anchored by Horford. The big man earned his first and only All-Star selection as a member of the Celtics and was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

Without its two stars, Boston relied on Horford to lead a cast of young studs that featured Tatum and Brown. The Celtics made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, but despite taking Cleveland to the brink, James managed to power the Cavaliers on the road and beat the Celtics in Game 7.

The 2018-19 season brought more optimism as Boston was getting a healthy Irving and Hayward back with a more experienced Tatum and Brown and, of course, the ever-reliable Horford. However, the Celtics had a tumultuous campaign. They underachieved and were eliminated in the second round.

Al Horford's First Run in Boston Season Record Playoffs Outcome 2016-17 53-29 Lost in ECF 2017-18 55-27 Lost in ECF 2018-19 49-33 Lost in ECSF

Despite his pre-season promises to return, Irving left in free agency the following summer. And so did Horford.

Detour to Philadelphia and Oklahoma City

A few odd years for the veteran big man

This is where Horford's journey took a weird turn. With Irving opting not to return, Horford chose to go elsewhere and sign with the rival Philadelphia 76ers . The fit was odd since the Sixers already had franchise superstar Joel Embiid at center.

Horford primarily played power forward beside Embiid. True enough, the fit just didn't work out. Philadelphia finished sixth in the Eastern Conference during the pandemic-cut 2019-20 season.

To make matters worse for Horford, the 76ers were ousted by his former team, the Celtics, in a four-game sweep in the first round of the playoffs.

The Sixers knew right away that inking Horford to a four-year, $97 million contract was an error on their part. They immediately corrected that during the offseason by shipping him to the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Al Horford's Detour — Stats Team Philadelphia 76ers (2019-20) Oklahoma City Thunder (2020-21) GP 67 28 PPG 11.9 14.2 RPG 6.8 6.7 FG% 45.0% 45.0%

From there, it seemed like Horford's chances of winning a championship were out the window. The Thunder were hell-bent on rebuilding after their general manager, Sam Presti, had amassed a boatload of picks over the previous few years. The then-34-year-old Horford was the odd man out.

Horford wound up playing just 28 games during the 2020-21 season as OKC focused on developing its young talent for the majority of the campaign. Soon enough, however, Horford would find himself back in the same position he was five years earlier.

A Triumphant Return to Boston

Horford gets a chance at redemption

The Celtics didn't find success without Horford, either. They made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2020 bubble playoffs but were eliminated in the first round the year after. Brad Stevens stepped down from his head coaching duties and assumed the role of GM and president of basketball operations.

Stevens' first order of business was correcting the mistake the franchise made a couple of years prior — letting Horford go. The Celtics acquired the veteran from the Thunder for a package that included starting point guard Kemba Walker and the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

With their defensive anchor back in place, the Celtics resumed their winning ways. It wasn't instant, however, as Boston got off to a slow start in the 2021-22 season. But they turned a corner midway through the campaign and became the league's top defense over the final three months.

The Celtics made it all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals where they faced the Golden State Warriors . This marked Horford's first trip to the big dance after 15 years in the league.

Boston looked well on its way to winning banner No. 18 after it went up 2-1 in the series. But Stephen Curry worked his magic in Games 4, 5 and 6 to deny Horford his first NBA title.

The following year, the Celtics were heavily favored to break through and finally capture the championship that had eluded them for quite some time. But Boston failed to return to the league's ultimate series, losing to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics trailed 3-0 after the first three games but fought all the way back to force a Game 7 and had a chance to make history on their home floor as the first NBA team to ever win a playoff series after trailing 3-0.

However, Tatum rolled his ankle minutes into the do-or-die game and Boston missed the opportunity.

The Culmination of a 17-year Journey

Horford finally captures that elusive NBA championship

After coming up short once again, not many people outside of Boston still believed that the Celtics would ever get over the hump. But all these tribulations and hardships only proved to pave the way for what was to come in 2024.

That, however, came with sacrifices from players up and down the roster. The Celtics made some changes during the offseason to switch things up and bolster their chances of finally breaking through.

The arrival of Kristaps Porzingis turned Horford into a reserve for the first time in his career.

But that wound up paying dividends for the Celtics. With Horford coming off the bench, Boston was able to give him a lesser load. The team even held him out of back-to-backs in an effort to keep him fresh and ready for an eventual postseason run.

As we now know, the Celtics essentially ran roughshod through the entire 2023-24 season. Boston dominated the regular year with a league-best 64-18 campaign.

Boston Celtics Dominance - 2023-24 Season Category Regular Season Playoffs Record 64-18 16-3 ORTG 122.2 116.8 DRTG 110.6 108.2 NRTG 11.7 8.6

Porzingis got hurt in the first round of the postseason, but losing its starting center did not slow Boston down as it had the ever-reliable Horford to step in. Horford ended up starting the Celtics' final 15 games of the playoffs, even when Porzingis returned.

Much like they did throughout the regular season, the Celtics obliterated the competition all the way to the NBA Finals, where they beat the Dallas Mavericks in five games.

Al Horford - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs MPG 26.8 30.3 PPG 8.6 9.2 RPG 6.4 7.0 FG% 51.1% 47.8% 3P% 41.9% 36.8%

Finally, after 17 long years, Al Horford is an NBA champion. And what a journey it was for the veteran, especially with the way his time with the Celtics unfolded.

It's crazy to think that, for a couple of years, Horford wasn't donning green and white while the Celtics valiantly attempted to win banner No. 18. In the same way, Horford tried to win a title in a different uniform.

Those feeble attempts only veered both of them further away from the ultimate goal.

But as it turned out, all Horford and the Celtics needed was each other, as it had always been from the start.