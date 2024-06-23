Highlights Al Horford plans to return next season with the Celtics for a title defense.

The 38-year-old veteran admitted he still feels good, despite his age.

Horford took a reserve role but stepped up in the playoffs when the Celtics needed him most.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been parading around the city over the past week after the green and white finally brought back the Larry O'Brien trophy to Beantown. This accomplishment has to feel good for Horford, especially, since it took him 17 years to finally capture his first NBA championship.

Given that he just turned 38 years old earlier this June, rumors floated around about Horford calling it a career after winning his first ring. Asked about the rumblings during one of his public appearances, the veteran laughed at the idea and said that he fully plans to run it back with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and company as the Celtics aim for back-to-back championships next year.

Via Noa Dalzell of Celtics Blog:

Horford did add that he plans to take some time off and perhaps continue to soak in the feeling of finally being a champion. But after getting some well-deserved rest, the 38-year-old will be ready to get back to work and gear up for their title defense next season.

Horford Still Unsure of Future

The big man still feels good ahead of next season

Though Horford confirmed he will be back next year, he is still unsure of how long he intends to play. Nonetheless, he ensured that he still feels good and doesn't seem to have plans of slowing down anytime soon. He also gave high praise for the way the Celtics staff handled his workload this year, so he can be at his best during the postseason.

“I feel good, I want to keep it going.” - Al Horford

For someone who is already nearing his 40s, Horford still played a massive role in Boston's run to the NBA championship this year.

The former Florida Gator took a step back and played a reserve role for the first time in his career after the team acquired Kristaps Porzingis last summer. Horford spent the majority of the regular season off the bench. The Celtics sat him out on back-to-backs in an effort to keep him fresh and prepared for the postseason.

Al Horford - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Regular Season Playoffs MPG 26.8 30.3 PPG 8.6 9.2 RPG 6.4 7.0 FG% 51.1% 47.8% 3P% 41.9% 36.8%

That wound up being a terrific plan, as the Celtics needed him to step up with starting center Kristaps Porzingis getting hurt in round one and subsequently, during the NBA Finals. With Porzingis going down, Horford started the Celtics' final 15 games of the playoffs and played 30 productive and efficient minutes a night.

Given the way they dominated the entire 2023-24 campaign, the Celtics should remain the favorites to win another championship in 2025. Every important piece will be back, including the ageless veteran who has been able to keep Father Time at bay for the time being.