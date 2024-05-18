Highlights Al Horford has been a valuable asset providing elite production in playoffs, especially filling in when Porziņģis was injured.

Horford's effective three-point shooting has been essential in Celtics' spread offense, allowing them to thrive in playoffs.

As an elite three-point shooter, Horford has shifted his role to a reliable defender, anchoring the Celtics' defense effectively.

The Boston Celtics beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-1 in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Both teams had some injuries, but the Celtics took care of business when they were expected to win.

The depth of the Celtics is a huge plus for them and has been invaluable in these playoffs. It proved its worth when Kristaps Porziņģis went down with a calf injury in the Celtics' first-round series against the Miami Heat.

Since that injury, Al Horford has stepped up big time, especially in the closeout game 5.

Invaluable Depth Piece

Horford is one of the best backup bigs in the NBA

Horford has been an All-Star five times in his long, illustrious career. At almost 38 years old and in his 17th season in the NBA, he is still providing elite production for the role he has been asked to play.

After his first stint with the Celtics from 2016-19, Horford had one season with both the Philadelphia 76ers and the Oklahoma City Thunder. On the 76ers, Horford's career looked near its end as his production was at an all-time low, especially at the defensive end.

The following year with the Thunder, his offense rebounded as he averaged 14.2 points a game, his highest since he was an All-Star during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

His bounce back with the Thunder caused the Celtics to trade for him to reunite with the big man.

Since reuniting with the Celtics for his second stint, he has returned to his solid productive self. He has been an elite three point shooter as well as an above average defender and rebounder.

He has also filled in for Porziņģis at times when needed, which allows the Celtics to operate as normal.

Al Horford With and Without Porziņģis - 2023-24 Regular Season Category with Porzingis without Porzingis Games played 46 19 PPG 7.4 11.6 RPG 6.1 7.0 APG 2.3 3.4

The Celtics traded for Porziņģis this past offseason, and he has moved Horford into the perfect backup role for his age, where he's able to provide a spark and energy coming from the bench, but isn't required to start.

Porziņģis has battled injuries throughout his career, so having a player like Horford to fill in during his absences is a luxury not many teams have.

During these NBA playoffs, Porziņģis has missed the last six games, where Horford has been huge for the Celtics, especially in Game 5 against the Cavaliers.

In Game 5, Horford turned back the clock, putting up 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists, while hitting six threes. He was a plus-26 in a 15-point win and was the most impressive Celtic in a game where they needed it the most.

He joined LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to reach that stat line in a playoff game at his age or older.

Horford had this to say regarding his performance in game 5 and joining the two legends as the only ones with that stat line in via Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog:

"It feels great because we won. That's the only satisfaction I get out of it... I'm happy because I was able to help the team win this game."

Horford is selfless and remains all about the team. He is in his 17th year and hasn't won a championship, so it seems his main focus is to win at least one before he calls it a career.

Versatile Defender

Horford is still one of the better defenders on the Celtics

Horford has always been an above-average defender since his arrival in the league, with that being a big reason he is a five-time All-Star.

During these NBA playoffs, Horford is currently averaging 17.5 defended field goal attempts, which is the amount of shots per game where he is the primary defender. On those shots he is only allowing 45.1 percent, which is 2.1 percent less than those players typically shoot.

Although that percentage might not seem a lot, it could save a basket, which can be important in a close game.

Horford's impact on the defensive end is more than that. He defends so many field goal attempts per game because he anchors their defense when he is on the court. He is in the center and helps or guards a large portion of shots near the rim.

Jrue Holiday had this to say about Horford's impact on the defensive end via Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog:

"We put a lot on Al [Horford]... protecting the paint, anchoring us on the defensive end... Al is Al. He's one of the most reliable players I've ever played with, and you know that he's always gonna come through for you. So, we put a lot on Al, but he's built for it."

Horford will need to remain as effective as he has been so far in the upcoming round. Both the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks present unique problems that allow them to get many open looks both within the arc and outside of it.

Elite Three-Point Shooter

Still deadly from outside the arc

Horford's game isn't what it used to be. Although he still remains productive in his 17th season, he uses most of his energy on the defensive end of the ball.

His role has morphed into more of a 'three-and-D' archetype as a big man, something that is becoming more valuable in today's NBA.

The main reason Horford's role has shifted toward that archetype is due to his age and how the Celtics run their offense where they play spread offense.

Al Horford 3-Point Stats - Last 5 Seasons Season 3PM 3PA 3P% 3PAr 2019-29 1.5 4.2 35.0% .399 2020-21 2.0 5.4 36.8% .422 2021-22 1.3 3.8 33.6% .466 2022-23 2.3 5.2 44.6% .678 2023-24 1.7 4.0 41.9% .616

Horford has become an elite three-point shooter the last couple of seasons, but is also shooting a lot more of his shots from behind the three-point line. He shot nearly two-thirds of his shots from behind the three-point line over the last two seasons, which is a massive change from early in his career.

Horford transformed his game from a post player who attempted 29 threes total over his first seven years combined to a player who shot nearly ten times that amount in his 17th year.

That shift in his play has allowed the Celtics' offense to thrive as they posted the highest offensive rating in NBA history this season. It opens up the space in the middle of the court and allows every Celtic on the court to be a threat from the three-point line.

So far in these playoffs, his shooting percentage is down, but his impact has remained the same. If his percentage rises back up to what he has shot the last two regular seasons, it will be very tough for teams to beat the Celtics in a seven-game series.