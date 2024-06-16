Highlights No decision on Salah's future at Anfield yet, with Al-Ittihad eyeing a 'monster offer' this summer.

Klopp's departure is a challenge, losing Salah would add to it and Liverpool are already scouting replacements.

Liverpool eye Johan Bakayoko and Crysencio Summerville as potential successors.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield is yet to be addressed and, according to reports from TEAMtalk, Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad are looking to lodge another mind-blowing offer for the Egypt international this summer.

While Jurgen Klopp’s shock departure is a mountain to climb for the Merseysiders this summer, they’d have yet another mundane task at hand if they were to lose the goal-gobbling Salah in the same period.

Related Pep Lijnders Plotting Liverpool Raid for Vitezslav Jaros The former Liverpool man is a huge admirer of the young goalkeeper who has not made a senior appearance for the Reds.

Since his arrival from AS Roma in June 2017, the former Chelsea man has been nothing short of a reliable source of goals and, as such, Liverpool would have to dip their toes in the market should he pack his bags and leave.

Al-Ittihad Preparing ‘Monster Offer’ for Salah

Contract expires in summer of 2025

Close

For Al-Ittihad, the general consensus around the club’s inner circle is that no transfer decisions will be made until their managerial position is filled. Current boss Marcelo Gallardo is expected to up and leave in the near future and finding a replacement is top of the priority list.

But, according to Rudy Galetti’s report for TEAMtalk, the Salah deal is the only exception to their plans. An elite new winger is being eyed by the club, who already have the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Fabinho at their disposal - and the Liverpool man is at the top of their list.

The 32-year-old, who is one of the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers, plundered 25 goals and 14 assists in 2023/24 alone but could leave Liverpool and the report has suggested that a move for the Egyptian King is not going at the speed that many involved at the club would prefer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: For Liverpool, Salah has scored 211 goals and notched a further 89 assists in 349 games across all competitions.

Last summer, clubs from across Saudi Arabia tried to test the resolve of Klopp and Co, but Salah - described as 'world-class' by Rio Ferdinand - remained put at Anfield and became a key part of what happened to become the German tactician’s final season at the helm.

Reds Eyeing Salah Replacements

Johan Bakayoko and Crysencio Summerville eyed in pursuit

Close

Journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Liverpool have identified the right wing as a position with the future of their leading talisman still up in the air with PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United being eyed by the club and its chiefs.

Suggesting there is ‘no urgency’ on Liverpool’s end, Jacobs insisted that the club in question are the best in class at recruitment and will have a contingency plan in place. Bakayoko, 21, is coming off the back of a career-best return of 14 goals and assists apiece.

Salah, Bakayoko, Summerville - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Salah Bakayoko Summerville Minutes 2,536 2,500 3,526 Goals 18 12 19 Assists 10 9 9 Shots per game 3.6 2.9 3 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.8 2.3 Overall rating 7.24 7.69 7.65

Despite Leeds not managing to secure promotion back to the Premier League, Summerville enjoyed a Championship Player of the Season-worthy campaign at Elland Road, notching 19 goals and a further nine assists in 43 appearances. Whether either of the aforementioned duo, or any other potential replacement, will be able to replicate the goalscoring prowess of Salah remains to be seen.