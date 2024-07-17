Highlights Aston Villa wide-man Moussa Diaby has moved closer to joining Al-Ittihad after the Saudi Pro League have entered advanced talks over a deal.

The Villans are aware that the Frenchman is tempted by the possibility of heading to the Middle East despite Champions League action being on offer.

Diaby has already been informed of the pay package he would be on course to receive if he swaps Villa Park for Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ittihad are in advanced talks with Aston Villa to sign Moussa Diaby and are cautiously optimistic a deal can be reached.

The Frenchman only joined the Villans from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for an initial £34.6m, plus add-ons. He went on to feature in 54 games in all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing nine assists.

Villa's starting point is not to sell Diaby, but they appreciate the 25-year-old is tempted by a move to Jeddah even with the prospect of Champions League football at Villa Park this season.

Villans Have Named Asking Price for Diaby

Al-Ittihad are persisting despite initial offer being snubbed

Villa will consider offers in excess of £60m for Diaby, and could even hold out for closer to £70m. Ittihad have already seen a formal offer of just over £45m rejected, but verbal discussions have continued. Last week, the Saudi Pro League outfit felt a deal was difficult, but have since been encouraged following a new round of negotiations.

Ittihad still feel £70m is excessive since it equates to the fee Al-Hilal paid for Neymar last summer, but have already made a second verbal bid closer to the Villans' valuation. Talks are now ongoing over the structure of the deal.

It's understood that Villa want highly preferable payment terms, although the installment timescale is less important if the Ministry of Sport provides a bank-approved letter allowing clubs to borrow the full fee upfront from a UK lender. A healthy fee for Diaby would allow head coach Unai Emery to move freely in the market and secure a significant profit after just 12 months.

Nonetheless, the Spanish tactician still views Diaby as part of his plans, so a departure will only be sanctioned if the money is simply too good to turn down.

How Moussa Diaby's statistics in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign compared to his Aston Villa teammates Output Squad rank Assists 8 3rd Goals 6 =4th Shots per game 1.4 =4th Key passes per game 1.2 =4th Dribbles per game 0.8 5th Statistics correct as of 17/07/2024

Diaby On Course for Lucrative Contract in Saudi Arabia

Winger aware of personal terms on offer

Diaby has been offered close to €15m per season and a signing-on bonus of around €2m by Ittihad. Prior to joining Villa, Al-Nassr presented him with a similar proposal, but he chose to switch to Villa Park instead.

The winger is viewed as a priority target by both Ittihad and central dealmakers. Saudi officials want to target younger players this window.

Ittihad have recently changed their president after Loay Nazer resigned and was replaced by Loay Mashabi. But the interest in Diaby pre-dates board upheaval and is being led by club CEO Domingos Soares De Oliveira and sporting director Ramon Planes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Moussa Diaby is the joint-third highest paid player on Aston Villa's books thanks to his £130,000-per-week contract, with Boubacar Kamara and Youri Tielemans being the only teammates on more lucrative terms

The 2022/23 Saudi Pro League champions are in for an active summer as they look to close the gap on last season's title-winners Al-Hilal, who they finished 42 points behind in fifth place. Karim Benzema is willing to stay at the club despite a difficult first year, but wants guarantees key signings will arrive.

Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar has already joined from Roma. Ittihad have also targeted Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but have seen their opening offer rejected. The Spaniard is keen to return to Madrid, but Ittihad haven't yet given up on changing his mind.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Capology