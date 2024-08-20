Al-Ittihad are pushing to strike a deal which would see Sadio Mane head to King Abdullah Sports City from Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Nassr as head coach Laurent Blanc continues attempting to make his mark after succeeding Marcelo Gallardo in the hot-seat, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Jeddah-based outfit have not been afraid to splash the cash in the aftermath of an alteration being made in the dugout, with Moussa Diaby making the switch from Aston Villa after an agreement worth close to £52million was reached last month, but they are in the market for further reinforcements.

Houssem Aouar has also been a high-profile addition to Al-Ittihad's squad, thanks to completing a £10million switch from Serie A side Roma to reunite with former Lyon chief Blanc, and Mane is on their shortlist as a potential recruit ahead of the Saudi Arabian transfer window slamming shut on October 6.

Benzema Tells Blanc to Make Move for Mane

Senegal international being discussed as permanent and loan target

Al-Ittihad have turned their attentions towards raiding Saudi Pro League rivals Al-Nassr as Mane is firmly on their radar, according to GMS sources, leading to permanent and loan deals being discussed behind the scenes as they prepare to get their campaign underway with a trip to Al-Kholood on Saturday.

The Senegal international headed to the Middle East when he rubber-stamped a £24million move from Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich 12 months ago, but there is a possibility that he will embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks thanks to Blanc pinpointing him as a leading target.

GMS sources have been informed that Al-Ittihad are pushing to reach an agreement with Al-Nassr for Mane's signature, and captain Karim Benzema has told his current employers that he would be an important addition to the squad as they go in search of silverware during the upcoming domestic campaign.

Sadio Mane's club-by-club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Liverpool 269 120 42 34 1 Red Bull Salzburg 87 45 32 15 4 Southampton 75 25 12 11 2 Al-Nassr 48 19 11 8 0 Bayern Munich 38 12 6 3 0 Metz 23 2 1 4 0 Statistics correct as of 20/08/2024

The winger has entered the final two years of his contract, which allows him to pocket slightly more than £659,000-per-week at Al-Awwal Park, and he may walk away from having Cristiano Ronaldo as a teammate in favour of linking up with the likes of Premier League title-winners N'Golo Kante and Fabinho.

Although GMS sources have learned that former Liverpool talisman Mane is not currently on the verge of joining Al-Ittihad, his suitors are putting pressure on Al-Nassr to sanction his departure on a permanent or temporary basis as they are keen to build on the recent arrivals of Diaby and Aouar.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sadio Mane found the back of the net 111 times in the Premier League, while he racked up an additional 39 assists in the division as he spent time on Liverpool and Southampton's books

Saudi Deal-Makers Determined to Keep Mane

Winger viewed as one of most decorated big-names in division

GMS sources have been told that central deal-makers are desperate to keep Mane in the Middle East instead of entertaining the possibility of offloading him to a club outside the Saudi Pro League as they are eager to ensure the biggest names in the division remain in the country to help attract further high-profile signings.

The 32-year-old has lifted silverware on 12 occasions over the course of his club career - along with clinching the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations crown with Senegal - and key figures are keen to avoid seeing decorated stars join the likes of Jordan Henderson in cutting their stay short after luring them away from Europe.

Related 8 Most Expensive Signings In Saudi Pro League History The Saudi Pro League spent well over £700 million in the 2023 summer transfer window, which was exceeded only by the Premier League.

Mane, who was recently ranked by GMS among the top 10 signings completed by Liverpool in their entire history, has made a telling impact in Al-Nassr's colours and Al-Ittihad are hopeful of pouncing during the early stages of ex-Manchester United defender Blanc's reign at the helm.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt