A tidal wave was sent through the NFL broadcasting sphere on December 12, when the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that play-by-play icon Al Michaels would not be part of NBC’s broadcast crew for the NFL playoffs this season.

It is the first time Michaels won’t call a postseason contest for NBC in eighteen years. Marchand stated Michaels was “unaware of the possibility” when asked about not calling a playoff game for the network in early November.

It’s in my deal. Where are you hearing that from? That’s part of my deal. Are you hearing something that I’m not hearing?

NBC elected to go with its No. 1 college broadcast team, Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge, in lieu of Michaels. The network’s Sunday Night Football duo of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will handle NBC’s top postseason assignments.

Michaels has received criticism from viewers in recent years

There has been a perceived “lack of energy” from Al Michaels over the past couple of years

Michaels, 79, fought to maintain his perch on Sunday Night Football after calling the Los Angeles Rams’ 23-20 triumph over the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022 at Super Bowl 56. But NBC moved on from him in favor of Tirico, who it hired to eventually succeed Michaels back in 2017.

After unsuccessfully landing the top gig at both ESPN/ABC and FOX, Amazon stepped in and provided Michaels with a contract rumored to range between $15 million and $16 million annually for him to handle their brand-new exclusive Thursday Night Football coverage. Shortly after, NBC granted him an emeritus role, which allowed him to call a playoff game for the network despite not being officially employed.

His call of an AFC Wild Card matchup, in which the Jacksonville Jaguars made the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history by overcoming a 27-0 deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers, sparked criticism after he and color commentator Tony Dungy maintained what many perceived as an unusually calm demeanor throughout Jacksonville’s frenetic comeback.

The same negative reaction arose across much of the underwhelming 2023 Thursday Night Football slate, with fans lamenting Michaels’ muted tone on Twitter/X over the course of the season to such a degree that TNF color commentator Kirk Herbstreit viscerally defended him on his November 2023 Pardon My Take appearance.

Michaels himself called the complaints both “fair” and “internet compost” earlier this year, but Marchand alluded to it being the motive behind NBC’s decision.

Michaels may have the greatest broadcasting career of all time

He has been behind the mic for a number of America’s most notable sporting moments

Michaels has been a broadcaster for nearly 60 years, beginning as a color commentator for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1967 alongside play-by-play man Chick Hearn.

His first NFL game came in 1973, when he replaced Bill Enis—who had unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack at age 39 two days prior—in the booth for NBC’s telecast of a Houston Oilers vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup, the regular season finale for both squads. Michaels then spent 30 years as a member of ABC Sports before returning to NBC in 2006, contributing to telecasts of Super Bowls, World Series, NBA Finals, and Stanley Cup Finals.

He is not only tied with Pat Summerall for the most Super Bowl telecasts of all time by a play-by-play personality (11), but was the broadcaster for the United States “Miracle on Ice” victory over the Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics and the earthquake-interrupted 1989 World Series between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants. Michaels, who was on air conducting pregame of Game 3 when the natural disaster struck, earned a news broadcasting Emmy nomination for his reporting afterward.

PLAY-BY-PLAY BROADCASTER SUPER BOWL TELECASTS AL MICHAELS 11 PAT SUMMERALL 11 DICK ENBERG 8 CURT GOWDY 7 JIM NANTZ 6 JOE BUCK 6

Michaels has one year remaining on his Amazon contract. Asked about returning to TNF in 2024, he told the post, “I’m doing next year. There’s no question in my mind.”

