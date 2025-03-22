Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers of all-time, and has virtually won every competition in football there is. The Portuguese superstar's drive for winning and being the very best marks him out as special, and his continued excellence at current side Al Nassr is further evidence of the kind of incredible quality and longevity he has been displaying.

The Portugal international has been in electric form once again in the 2024/2025 season for Al Nassr, currently leading the way as the top goal-scorer in the Saudi Pro League, and belying the fact he turned 40 this calendar year.

But while Ronaldo will be desperate to quench his thirst for further trophies, one competition that he will not be able to compete for in 2025, is the upcoming Club World Cup, which will be hosted in the summer in the USA. Despite the clutch of world-class and historic teams that will be competing at the tournament - the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea will all be there - Ronaldo and his Al Nassr side will not be.

Al Nassr Will Not be Playing at the Club World Cup

Another Saudi Pro League side will be representing the country at the tournament

Despite the extended format of the 2025 Club World Cup seeing a whopping 32 teams be a part of the competition, Al Nassr will not be among the select number taking part. That is because only one spot was reserved for the Saudi Pro League, and given that it was Al-Hilal who won the title, they were given the honour as league champions.

FIFA's rigid and lengthy qualification process for the tournament meant that those who won the title in their respective leagues, or lifted their continent's biggest prize, were prioritised for being selected. Given Al Nassr did not win the league title, and haven't won the AFC Champions League during the qualification period, it was always unlikely they would make the cut for the 2025 edition of the Club World Cup.

Al-Hilal, who boast the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves among their playing contingent, and legendary Benfica manager Jorge Jesus as their manager, won the title in the 2023/2024 season by a whopping 14 points, going undefeated in the process. Had the Saudi league been given an additional spot for the Club World Cup by virtue of league position in the Saudi Pro League, then Ronaldo and Al Nassr would be getting on a plane Stateside themselves, having finished in second.

Given that the next edition of the competition will take place in 2029, Al Nassr will have some work to do to ensure that they are a part of that tournament, especially when you consider their performances in the current 2024/2025 campaign has left a lot to be desired - they currently find themselves well short of league leaders Al-Ittihad, despite boasting a formidable front-line, and

Cristiano Ronaldo May Never Play at the Club World Cup Again

The tournament's format means the former Real Madrid star is set to miss out

At 40-years-old - he reached that milestone in February 2025 - even a superhuman machine like Ronaldo is unlikely to play football for very much longer, let alone at the top and highest level. While the Portuguese star's ability to train as the ultimate professional might see him stick around for another season or two, it is difficult to imagine that he will still be stepping onto the pitch the next time the Club World Cup comes around.

Having been an annual tournament from 2005, the end of the 2023 edition marked a massive change in how and when it would be held, with it being decided that it would become a quadrennial competition. Thus, following the upcoming Club World Cup in 2025, the next edition will only take place in 2029, meaning the former Real Madrid star Ronaldo will be at the age of 44. While you perhaps wouldn't put it past him to somehow keep himself going even at that age, it would take a remarkable set of circumstances for it to happen, so you would imagine that Ronaldo may well have already played his last game ever at the Club World Cup.

Fortunately for him, the Club World Cup is not among the trophies Ronaldo has not won in his illustrious career, having done so on four separate occasions. His first win in the competition came with Manchester United back in 2008, before he enjoyed great success with Real Madrid when they won it in 2014, 2016 and 2017.