Highlights Manchester United right-back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is rumoured to be a target for Saudi Pro League team Al-Nassr.

The club previously had a bid for Emerson Royal turned down and may now focus their attention on Wan-Bissaka.

If the move were to happen, Wan-Bissaka would join former Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, at the club.

Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be the next Premier League star to head to the Saudi Pro League, according to The Telegraph. Al-Nassr are said to be preparing a bid for the former Crystal Palace defender.

Wan-Bissaka has played 17 games in all competitions for the Red Devils so far in the 2023/24 season, as he has shared the responsibility with Diogo Dalot on the right side of the United back line. Erik ten Hag's men have had an underwhelming campaign to date, and it may be unlikely that the Dutch manager would be willing to part ways with one of his defenders due to many injuries in this area.

Al-Nassr are said to have had a £20 million bid for Emerson Royal turned down earlier in the January transfer window by Tottenham. The suggestion is that they will now turn their attention to Wan-Bissaka. While the transfer fee Man United would be looking for is unclear, the defender is said to earn £90,000 per week at Old Trafford.

Wan-Bissaka could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

The duo were teammates for 18 months at the Theatre of Dreams

The 26-year-old could be joining several former Premier League stars including Sadio Mane and Aymeric Laporte at the Saudi Pro League club. The biggest star to have made the switch directly from the Premier League to the Middle East is Wan-Bissaka's former United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Both men played together at Old Trafford from 2021 to January 2023, but things ended in sour fashion for the Portuguese forward after a falling out with Ten Hag. Ronaldo's contract was terminated, and he made a free transfer to the club.

While the superstar has scored 20 goals in only 18 league games during the 2023/24 campaign to date, his side find themselves seven points adrift of Al-Hilal at the pinnacle of the division. Wan-Bissaka would be the latest of many to make the switch should the deal transpire, but there have been some complications for those that moved in the summer transfer window.

Former European stars have faced Saudi struggles

Jordan Henderson departed the league after only six months

Wan-Bissaka has seen various players move from the Premier League to the emerging league, but several of these stars have hit hard times in the Middle East. Ex-Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson spent just six months at Al-Ettifaq before searching for an exit route and eventually signing for Ajax.

This is just one example of a player struggling to adapt to life in their new surroundings as Henderson's former colleague at Anfield, Roberto Firmino, was also reported to have been looking at a departure after only half a year at Al Ahli.

Even Karim Benzema - who was the Ballon d'Or holder upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia - has found it difficult to settle in and could be yet another man looking to leave the division. Wan-Bissaka may be best advised to consider the option before making any move to Al-Nassr.