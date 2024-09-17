Al-Nassr have released a statement condemning the actions of a YouTuber after he replicated Lionel Messi's iconic pose while standing in front of Cristiano Ronaldo's locker. The Saudi Pro League club often allow fans to visit their dressing room when they aren't in action and the supporter, known as BO3OMAR22 on YouTube, decided to have a look around recently.

While he was standing near Ronaldo's locker, he decided to mimic Messi's pose from the 2022 World Cup during Argentina vs the Netherlands. The current Inter Miami star led his nation to victory on the occasion and was spotted cupping his ears in the direction of the Dutch boss Louis van Gaal. It quickly became iconic and BO3OMAR22 decided to pay tribute to the star despite standing in front of his greatest rival's locker.

The incident was captured on camera and shared on social media. It wasn't long before Ronaldo's club caught notice and they wasted no time releasing a statement slating his actions.

Related The 7 Clubs Cristiano Ronaldo Scored the Most Goals Against Here is a detailed look at which teams Cristiano Ronaldo has enjoyed the most success against during his career.

Al-Nassr Were Furious About the Incident

They called the actions 'unacceptable'

Clearly unhappy with what they perceived to be a show of disrespect towards their talismanic captain, Al-Nassr quickly spoke out about the YouTuber's actions. They slammed him for what he did and called it unacceptable and irresponsible behaviour via a statement on social media.

"We would like to point out that Al-Nassr Club has always been welcoming to its visitors, fans and lovers, and throughout its long history its doors have been open to all. However, what happened inside the dressing room at the First Park Stadium, in terms of individual (irresponsible) actions, is unacceptable by some people who do not appreciate the value of the party they represent, nor the place and entity that left it. "They did not respect its fans. We would like to clarify that we at Al-Nassr Club Company have directed the concerned internal departments to immediately address the issue to preserve the club's literary, moral and material rights, with full assurance that the club's doors and all its facilities are open to every fan as long as they comply."

The club's decision to release a statement over something as trivial as a simple pose surprised many, but it soon led to the supporter releasing one of his own addressing what happened.

The YouTuber Apologised

He released his own statement

Due to the backlash from the club and others online, the fan decided to speak out on social media, addressing the situation and ultimately apologising for what he did. He posted a video to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed the situation was merely meant as a joke, but was ultimately a mistake on his behalf.

"I apologise if the photo bothered you. The situation was a joke and I made a mistake."

The club will continue to allow fans to visit their dressing room when the team aren't in action despite their issues with what BO3OMAR22 did in front of Ronaldo's locker.