Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr are still interested in signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old had an offer from the Saudi club in January, but Man United were reluctant to sell, according to Jacobs.

An injury-hit season saw manager Erik ten Hag stripped of options in defence as Wan-Bissaka often found himself playing out of position and covering at left-back, in the absence of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

However, Jacobs suggests the situation has now changed and Wan-Bissaka could leave this summer, as the Red Devils are looking to bring in several reinforcements in defence, including a new full-back.

The ex-Crystal Palace defender faces interest from several clubs around England and Europe, including West Ham United and Galatasaray, as the doors are open for his summer exit.

According to MailOnline, the defensive right-back is among eight players ready to be sold in the coming months, alongside Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Victor Lindelof and Casemiro.

The latter is also being eyed by several clubs in the Saudi Pro League – United are keen to offload Casemiro’s £375,000-a-week salary off the wage bill and free up funds for his replacement.

Man United Star Eyed by Saudi Giants

Offer for Wan-Bissaka anticipated

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that Al-Nassr could come back with another offer for Wan-Bissaka after January attempts to sign the 26-year-old:

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka had an offer from Al-Nassr in January, and at that point, Manchester United didn't want to sell. “Now it's a little bit different, and we might see an exit. There is some early interest from West Ham, but the Saudi dealmakers haven't gone away, and if they can persuade the player to join, they would be happy to make another offer. “And as ever, the clubs tend to decide quite late on. But the original Al-Nassr interest is still there, so don't be surprised if, along with Premier League interest, we get a Saudi offer.”

Wan-Bissaka could well align with the Saudi Pro League CEO Michael Emenalo's plans to sign European stars ‘in their prime’ this summer after striking deals for multiple veterans in the past 18 months, including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

The right-back, who had a mixed spell at Man United, could be available for as low as £10m this summer as his current deal is set to expire in just 12 months.

After joining the Red Devils in 2019 in a deal worth £50m from Crystal Palace, Wan-Bissaka struggled to meet expectations at Old Trafford, with boss Erik ten Hag often trusting Diogo Dalot in his first two seasons at the club.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's Manchester United Stats (2023-24 Premier League) Games 22 Assists 2 Key passes per 90 0.61 Tackles per 90 2.12 Interceptions per 90 2.07 Aerial duels won per 90 1.06

Everton Reject Branthwaite Offer

The Red Devils’ second attempt was unsuccessful

Everton have rejected Manchester United’s second bid to sign defender Jarrad Branthwaite as the Toffees are keen to stick to their £70m valuation of the player.

According to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, the Red Devils’ improved £50m bid to sign Branthwaite was snubbed by Everton again.

Targeting two new centre-backs this summer, United are keen to freshen up their ageing backline with the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Branthwaite.

A pivotal player for Sean Dyche’s side last season, Branthwaite helped Everton avoid relegation and emerged as a key player for the Toffees in a breakout year.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-07-24.