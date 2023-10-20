Highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammates surprise him with a lovely gift to celebrate his 40-goal tally in 2023

The gift also highlights Ronaldo's international career, featuring the 127 goals he has scored in his 203 appearances for the senior Portugal side.

Ronaldo's remarkable longevity in his 20-year senior international career, coupled with his status as the all-time top goalscorer and appearance holder, solidifies his position as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr teammates gave him the warmest of welcomes as upon his return from international duty with Portugal as he celebrates a stellar year from a goalscoring standpoint. Surpassing the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, the Portuguese forward has now taken his 2023 goal tally to an eye-catching 40 goals.

When away with his nation, the 38-year-old was up to his old habits as he fired the Selecao into a confirmed spot ahead of Euro 2024 in Germany next summer. Scoring back-to-back braces in their 3-2 win over Slovakia and a 5-0 drubbing over Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ronaldo was a key part of their flawless group stage run, but the latter duo of goals put him on a perch above the rest.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives special gift off Al-Nassr teammates

In order to celebrate, his teammates have commemorated the forward with a personalised cake that represents his 40-goal tally in 2023. Underlining his fantastic international career, too, the cake highlighted the 127 goals he has scored in his 203-game stint for the senior Portugal side.

A video has been posted on Al-Nassr’s X (formerly Twitter) account, showing the former Manchester United man emerging from the changing room to a sea of blue-shirted teammates, while his teammates secretly have something up their sleeve.

Without him knowing, the customised cake is presented to him as Ronaldo can be seen smiling at the warm-hearted gesture. Inscribed at the bottom of the cake is ’40 goals in 2023, while ‘203 international caps, 127 goals’ is added at the bottom for good measure.

The whole squad then surrounded around the enigmatic striker and a few snaps were taken and Ronaldo is spotted grinning from ear to ear. We wonder whether the record-breaking Portugal international will break his stern diet and have a slice?

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s wholesome reaction to receiving the cake

Cristiano Ronaldo’s international career

The goal gobbling hitman made his senior international bow back in 2003 at the tender age of 18, and you could say the rest is the stuff of legend. He was a vital cog in Portugal’s Euro 16-winning campaign, despite ending his final against France short via injury. He was awarded with the Silver Boot as he ended the competition as the joint-second highest goalscorer and found himself named in the team of the tournament.

During his 20-year senior international career, he has become the all-time top goalscorer and appearance holder which not only attests to his natural ability to score but his incredible longevity.

Portugal’s next two Euro 2024 qualifiers

Despite already booking a spot in Euro 2024 next year, Roberto Martinez’s squad have fixtures against Liechtenstein and Iceland to play out, with qualification already out of reach for the former.

The latter will travel to Portugal in the final round of scheduled fixtures in a bid to secure qualification, but it will take some doing considering Slovakia are currently six points ahead of them.

Unless Ronaldo can extend his playing days well into his 40s, Euro 2024 may be the last major international tournament that he will feature at - but we cannot put it past the former Real Madrid gem.