As the army of superstars taking their talents to the Saudi Pro League continues to grow, Cristiano Ronaldo has finally got himself a world-class talent to team up with as Sadio Mane has signed with Al Nassr.

The likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Jordan Henderson have all moved to the league, significantly strengthening the sides around CR7, but with Mane's arrival, the former Liverpool man is helping level the playing field a little.

With the nature of the Saudi Pro League and the clubs within it ruthlessly pursuing an array of top talent, there's a very good chance that Al Nassr may add another big name to this side in the near future, but going off what we currently know, here's how the club could potentially line up this year with Mane joining Ronaldo.

1 David Ospina - Goalkeeper

Even before Ronaldo, David Ospina was one of the first recognisable names to move to Saudi Arabia when he joined Al Nassr last summer after three years at Napoli.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper clearly saw the upwards trajectory the Saudi Pro League was heading on and made the move to the surprise of many, but it's safe to say it's definitely paid off so far.

Having made 14 appearances for the club so far, Ospina's spot as the first-choice keeper shouldn't be under question.

2 Sultan Al-Ghannam - Right-back

After arriving in at Al Nassr in 2018, Sultan Al-Ghannam has firmly established his role as the club's first-choice right-back.

With over 150 appearances under his belt so far for the team, there's no reason to believe that the Saudi Arabian international won't remain in the role going forward.

3 Abdulelah Al-Amri - Centre-back

Having come through the club's youth ranks, Abdulelah Al-Amri is an Al Nassr man through and through and after playing a major role in the side's second-placed finish last season, expect him to be a firm first-team fixture again this time around.

Having played in all but three league games last year, he's shown he has what it takes to contribute on a consistent basis throughout the campaign, and that won't change this year.

4 Abdullah Madu - Centre-back

After a fairly up-and-down campaign last year, Abdullah Madu ended the year strong and has played every minute of both of Al Nassr's games so far this season, so it's fair to expect he will play a key role for the club going forward.

At 30 years old, he's never played for anyone other than Al Nassr at club level and will offer crucial experience at the back for the club.

5 Alex Telles - Left-back

The former Manchester United defender joined the club this summer and should be the side's number-one left-back going forward.

Having played for Inter Milan, United, Porto and Sevilla over the years, Alex Telles' experience at the very top of European football, including in the Premier League, makes him a huge addition to Al Nassr's back line and he'll provide a fairly sizeable upgrade on the left-back position.

6 Seko Fofana - Centre-midfield

Another brand-new signing, Seko Fofana joined Al Nassr this summer and is low-key one of the club's best gets so far. The underrated midfielder has been performing at a high level in Ligue 1 for Lens over the last couple of years and will provide assurance and goals from the middle of the park.

Experience playing for Udinese and Lens at a high level over the last seven years will be crucial to any success Al Nassr may see this year.

7 Marcelo Brozovic - Centre-midfield

Completing the club's new-look midfield partnership, Marcelo Brozovic's move to Al Nassr was a surprising one, with the Croatian joining on the back of seven impressive years in Italy at Inter Milan.

Having captained the Serie A side in their recent Champions League final appearance, the move to the Saudi Pro League is a major coup for Al Nassr, and he'll make a fine addition to the side. Known for his intense work rate, Brozovic will thrive in a box-to-box role for the club.

8 Talisca - Right-wing

Before Ronaldo joined the club, Talisca was Al Nassr's talisman, and he's still well deserving of a spot in the lineup. Since arriving in 2021, the Brazilian has scored an impressive 44 goals in 62 appearances, and it's his prolific nature in front of goal that makes him vital to Al Nassr.

Sure, his output may dwindle with the likes of Ronaldo and Mane now there to carry the brunt of the offensive workload, but his electric performances have left no doubt that when needed, Talisca can be called upon to change a game.

9 Pity Martinez - Attacking-midfield

After an injury-riddled campaign last time out, that saw Pity Martinez limited to just nine first-team appearances, the attacking midfielder is back and ready to make an impact for the side this year.

Surrounded by world-class talent, the Argentine will likely struggle to make headlines but can offer a serviceable role providing for those around him, so while he might not chip in with all that many goals, expect plenty of assists for the 30-year-old.

10 Sadio Mane - Left-wing

Sadio Mane stands with his arms raised above his hips in protest of a decision given against Bayern Munich during a Bundesliga game.

Undoubtedly the second biggest star at the club, Mane will be a nailed-on starter for the foreseeable future. At 31 years old, the former Liverpool man still has plenty of high-level football left in him, so don't be too surprised if he immediately hits the ground running and is a vital star for Al Nassr this year.

The thought of the Senegalese international teaming up with Ronaldo is enough to excite even the most casual of fans.

11 Cristiano Ronaldo - Striker

While Ospina may have been one of the first noticeable names to move to Saudia Arabia, it was Ronaldo who really kick-started what has quickly become a revolution for the country.

If Ronaldo didn't make the surprising move last year, it's hard to imagine half the talent that's jumped over since would have done so. He might be closing in on 40 years old, but the former Man Utd star is still one of the best forwards in the game and is certainly one of the biggest talents in the Saudi Pro League. There's no way he isn't a first-team regular.