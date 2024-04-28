Highlights Mr. Irrelevant status has changed, with recent picks like Brock Purdy excelling in the NFL.

Jaylen Key was the latest Mr. Irrelevant, taken by the New York Jets in 2024.

Key made a bold transfer to Alabama after playing three seasons for UAB.

The final pick in the NFL Draft — Mr. Irrelevant — may have been regarded somewhat derisively in the past.

That's just not the case anymore.

The latest addition to the club is Alabama safety Jaylen Key, who was selected with the final pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Jets in the seventh round (No. 257 overall) and will try to keep pace with recent Mr. Irrelevants, most notably San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Started in 1976 by former USC and NFL wide receiver Paul Salata, the pick is announced each year from Newport Beach, where Salata read the pick until 2013 before handing duties over to his daughter.

Each year, the Mr. Irrelevant pick is invited to spend a week in Newport Beach — Irrelevant Week — where he's feted with a golf tournament, a regatta, a trip to Disneyland, a roast and the Lowsman Trophy, which is a play on the Heisman Trophy but depicts a player fumbling a football.

While the tag of Mr. Irrelevant and Irrelevant Week are all fun and games... there is one fact that's been hard to get around lately: Mr. Irrelevant can ball with the best of them (from NFL analyst Lance Zierlein:)

Key has the size and play strength of an NFL safety but is not as active or consistent as he needs to be as a run defender ... Key's physical traits work in his favor, but he needs to have a definable play trait as either a run defender or in coverage, and that seems to be missing.

Jaylen Key's Bold Transfer Decision Paid Off in NFL Draft

After earning All-Conference USA honors at University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2022, Key made the bold decision to transfer to Alabama to play for legendary head coach Nick Saban in 2023, and with zero guarantee of playing time.

Key ended up starting 11 of 12 games for Alabama and finished the season with 60 tackles, one interception and one pass breakup. After the season, Key entered the NFL Draft with one year of eligibility remaining and put up solid numbers at the NFL combine with a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, 36.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.

Key was one of two defensive backs selected by the Jets along with CFL cornerback Qwan'Tez Stiggers, who was taken in the fifth round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, perhaps the most successful Mr. Irrelevant was kicker Ryan Succop, who was the final pick in the 2009 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs. Succop kicked 14 seasons in the NFL and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

How Mr. Irrelevant was viewed in and around the NFL changed drastically when the 2022 NFL Draft's Mr. Irrelevant, San Francisco 49ers' backup quarterback, Brock Purdy, took over as a rookie and brought the 49ers' season back to life, winning his first seven starts and leading them to the NFC Championship game.

In 2023, Purdy came back and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

He's now on track to be one of the highest-paid players in the NFL when his contract extension comes up. It's a deal that some experts believe could be worth around $270-$290 million with up to $200 million in guaranteed money.

