Alan Brazil claims that there is boardroom unrest at Rangers as they continue to endure a nightmare campaign under Philippe Clement - with the talkSPORT host stating that there is 'a massive rift' between board members in Govan - with some being selective over who they give power to.

Rangers went nine points behind in the Scottish Premiership title race on Wednesday after yet another loss in the league, this time coming against high-flying Aberdeen - with a 2-1 loss in the Granite City seeing the Dons remain unbeaten and joint-top with Celtic in what is a nightmare scenario for the Ibrox side.

Brazil: Boardroom Members in 'Massive Rift' at Rangers

The Gers are in turmoil on the pitch and that could extend off the field

A lack of success has plagued Rangers since their expulsion from the top-flight in 2012, with the club having won just three major trophies in that time - a sorry total when compared to Celtic's 19, and even worse given that they are level with St Johnstone in that 12-year time frame.

Rangers' Scottish Premiership statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Divisional rank Wins 6 3rd Losses 3 =3rd Goals scored 15 =3rd Goals conceded 8 2nd xG 20.4 2nd

The pressure is on them yet again, with the club already nine points adrift in the league and floundering off the pitch - and that has seen Brazil claim that there is a 'massive rift' between the board in Govan. He told talkSPORT, via Ibrox News:

"What about the board – I’ve been told for ages, I know I have a little bit of a wind-up now and again, but I’m told there’s a massive rift in the board. “I’m told that there are people – not (quite) queuing up to put money in – but they’re very selective who they want to bring in and give power to.”

The defeat on the east coast has lumped huge pressure on Clement. Calls for him to leave came just two weeks ago after their loss to Kilmarnock, but after a mini revival in the Europa League and the Premiership with wins over Steaua Bucharest and St Mirren, he looked to be slowly getting back to grips with the fanbase.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 40 of his 60 games in charge of Rangers.

However, a loss to Aberdeen - which was deserved - has seen them fall massively off the pace in the top-flight, and they are now closer to the bottom half than the top of the league despite it only being the end of October.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 31-10-24.