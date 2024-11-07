TalkSPORT pundit Alan Brazil has slammed Gabriel Martinelli after Arsenal's narrow loss to Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday night, claiming the winger 'picks the wrong option' too often.

The Gunners were beaten by a penalty converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu on the stroke of half-time, after Mikel Merino was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area. Despite piling the pressure on the Serie A outfit in the second half, Mikel Arteta's side were unable to find an equaliser, condemning the North Londoners to their second consecutive defeat.

Martinelli, who played the full 90 minutes, produced a lackluster display, failing to influence the game in the final third. The Brazilian has found the back of the net just twice this season, in 15 appearances, and Brazil has publicised his feelings on the player, lamenting his performances on talkSPORT on Thursday morning.

Brazil: Martinelli 'Does My Head in'

The wide man has been struggling for a while

Since signing for Arsenal for £6 million in the summer of 2019, Martinelli has estbalished himself as a regular at the Emirates, while also earning a consistent place in the Brazil squad. Making 189 appearances for the Gunners, the energetic forward enjoyed an exceptional 15-goal season in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, since the end of that prolific year, he's struggled to replicate this electric form. Netting just eight times in all competitions last term, he's scored just twice thus far this time around, and is under growing pressure to deliver better performances.

Tony Cascarino claimed the Sau Paulo-born man is 'way off his game' at the moment, and another talkSPORT pundit has chimed in on his recent displays. Speaking on the radio show about Martinelli, Brazil blasted the 23-year-old:

"Martinelli, oh, he does my head in at times. He annoys me. I've got to get it off my chest. Listen, he's willing. He's got some pace. I think he picks the wrong options too many times."

With Raheem Sterling not trusted to come off the bench and make an impact for Arsenal against either Newcastle or Inter, it would appear Martinelli's position isn't under imminent threat. However, with a kinder set of fixtures to come after the next international break, the pressure will be on the winger to start producing.

Martinelli's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 6 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.59 Key Passes Per 90 2.05 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.79

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 07/11/2024